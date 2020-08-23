STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 reality, choosing to live 'consciously' is our only way forward

As human beings, we must live consciously. We need to create a conscious humanity, a conscious planet, because minus consciousness we are nothing.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

A boy puts on a mask while standing in front of graffiti done by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, in RT Nagar, Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

The pandemic is still dancing across the planet, taking a huge toll in various parts of the world. As this lasts longer, it is slowly leading from bravado to pragmatism among many governments, people and business leaders.

Everyone is beginning to realise that this is going to be a long haul, and the consequences are not going to be easy, whether it is shrinkage of our economies, significant changes to our lifestyles, or how we communicate with each other. 

Generally, the other viruses that we have faced in the past were not carried by us, so we had no control over them.

But this time, we are the carriers, which is both a great advantage and a disadvantage. It is an advantage because if the entire world cooperated, if every human being went into 14 days of lockdown, the virus would be finished. At the same time, it is a disadvantage because most human beings are still working on their evolution from being creatures to beings! 

Compulsiveness is ruling our way of life. Many people are unable to stay home because their mind is going crazy.

They are taking out protests, attacking doctors and the police, having “virus parties” and religious gatherings.

People are coming out on the streets protesting about not being allowed to get a haircut because of the lockdown. That is how frivolous we are becoming!

This pandemic is a check on how conscious and responsible we are. This is not to comment on people’s lifestyles.

We may have been playing video games six hours a day or spending half of our life in the bar before. But now that a crisis has come, we should be able to transform because the problem is not about what we do or do not do.

As human beings, we must live consciously. We need to create a conscious humanity, a conscious planet, because minus consciousness we are nothing.

The only valuable thing about us is that we can go beyond our basic instincts of survival and function consciously.

Once we surrender that, there is really no value to human existence. We are not even as good as other animals because at least they are eco-friendly—we are not even that.

In the last 50 years, 70 percent of the vertebrate population on the planet has been wiped out. Eighty percent of the insect biomass in the world is gone. What is our plan for this world? When we are living so wantonly, so insensitively, so unconsciously, almost every aspect of our life has to be looked at in a realistic way.

This is the time for us to move from an unbridled sense of life to a more conscious sense of life, to realise that our ability to be conscious and our ability to go beyond our compulsive nature is the highest value of being human.

If we do not realise this, all we will have post-Covid is many people wiped out, hunger, suffering, and enormous poverty across the world.

But if we become conscious in our existence—as individual people, as societies, as nations, and as humanity—functioning at least 10 percent more consciously than the way we are functioning right now, no matter where the economy is, post-Covid, it will be a fantastic world.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

