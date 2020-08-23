STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Dining out in COVID-19 times: Say no sharing, yes to plating for one

Restaurants are revising their menus to accommodate this demand, and diners who’ve stayed away from eating out for what seems like an eternity, are ready to gourmandise.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Vikramjit Roy; Ramen Noodle Soup

Sharing—no, thank you! The standard Indian etiquette is shifting. It had to. What was once customary is today risky.

Tables filled with sharing bowls are now giving way to single-person orders.

Restaurants are revising their menus to accommodate this demand, and diners who’ve stayed away from eating out for what seems like an eternity, are ready to gourmandise.

At first, there was reluctance. Then practicality hit home. “Our culinary habits are deeply rooted in our culture. To tell an Indian who has grown up sharing meals with friends and family, to order just for themselves, had to be met with some cringing at first, but these times have made us adapt fast. We’ve adjusted to the new normal so well that even if a few more things are demanded of us (big or small), we’ll oblige for the larger good,” says Delhi-based Parul Pratap, Executive Chef, Music and Mountains.
 
At her restaurant, sandwiches have been flying off the rack everyday since operations re-opened.

Chicken and ham, and pulled pork are top reckoners. Sloppy burgers, grills, and old fashioned sizzlers come second.

They’re well-portioned and meant to satiate one person.

“Salads, roasts and pasta have always been popular on our menu as single portions and guests love to order them so we intend on offering more variations within these categories,” she says, adding,

“The focus for everybody will be on plated meals that combine innovation and experimentation to keep a guest’s interest alive.”

Mamagoto, Hello Panda, Sly Granny and several others have already added more single-portions to existing menus.

People like home chef Brinda Rao, who has been generating good business through the lockdown, are now changing their menus completely to accommodate this new preference.

“I am now selling pizza by the slice as that seems to be a favourite order. I am in the process of introducing 20 new items as an individual serving,” she says. 

Much before this became a hot topic, Chef Vikramjit Roy of Hello Panda, was sold on the idea of a composite single plate that offers different elements to a hungry diner.

“With continental food, individualised portions are standard practice. The real is to see how Indian food will fit into this. Perhaps, combo meals will take precedence or bowl meals will have more takers,” he says. 

His restaurant was one of the first ones to recalibrate to the change. Ramen Noodle Soup, Chengdu Chicken Wontons with Dried Chilli Sauce, and Crystal Mushroom Dumplings are his top recommendations for such orders. 

Guppy, Lodhi Colony in Delhi, too has joined the single-portions’ bandwagon with delicious ramen noodle dishes such as Five Mushroom Suimono Ramen, Chicken Paiten Ramen and Hokkaido Miso Ramen.

In this climate of changing food experiences,  here’s one more that packs promise. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 dining out in COVID 19 covid 19 safety norms
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp