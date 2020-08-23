Diver’s delight: Japanese watch brand Seiko launches Caliber 9RA5 Spring Drive

Leading Japanese watch brand, Seiko, has introduced a new generation Caliber 9RA5 Spring Drive watch that, in size, performance and functionality, is likely to set a new standard for any spring-powered watch.

Delivering a five-day power reserve, an increase of 60 percent from its previous editions, it is also slimmer and more precise.

To demonstrate its power, strength and precision, the first creation to be powered by Caliber 9RA5 is a professional diver’s watch.

It has helium and water resistance that meet the challenge of saturation diving at depths of up to 600 metres.

The case is in high-intensity titanium, which is 40 percent lighter than steel and more impervious to scratches.

The Caliber 9RA5 may be slim but it has enhanced rigidity and shock resistance thanks to the new layout of the gear train towards the centre of the movement and a central bridge that holds them together.

A new IC package delivers greater precision, giving it an accuracy rate of +/-10 seconds per month.