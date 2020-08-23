STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Looking for podcast recommendations? We've got you covered, check out our list!

From vintage books to grandma's tales, our recommendations cover it all. Check out our list to have your pick.

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

The Penguin Podcast

Comprising conversations with some leading authors and creative thinkers of the time, it makes an effort to understand how their thoughts come to them. A fortnightly podcast, it is conducted with the help of guest hosts.

Vintage Books

Hosted by Leena Norms, here is something that covers almost every topic under the sun, and then some more. It’s brought out by the publisher of the same name as the podcast.

Dadi Nani

Missing grandma’s tales? Then this is the perfect podcast for you and your kid. The short stories here take adults on a nostalgic ride, even as they enamour children of all ages.

Circle Round

Created and produced by parents of young children, this is for kids between the age group of four and 10 years. It also has an interesting collection of stories from around the world explored in short episodes.

Harper Collins Presents

Featuring authors, editors and creators, this podcast gives you a new perspective on the world of books. If you are new to audiobooks, then this is the perfect place to start.

Julie’s Library

If you loved Mary Poppins as a kid (and as an adult, if we may); you will love this podcast by Julie Andrews. Along with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, the duo bring to enthusiasts a “podcast for families”—something we all need right now.

Literary Friction

Authors discuss the world with literary agent Carrie Plitt and academic Octavia Bright. From social media as literature’s rival social-distancing and therapy, one will find everything from Brexit to TS Eliot.

BBC Radio 4 Book Club

It’s a free-for-all, where as James Naughtie hosts, listeners question authors. In this set-up, uncomfortable questions are as welcome as weird ones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
podcasts podcast recommendations
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp