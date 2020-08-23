Looking for podcast recommendations? We've got you covered, check out our list!

The Penguin Podcast

Comprising conversations with some leading authors and creative thinkers of the time, it makes an effort to understand how their thoughts come to them. A fortnightly podcast, it is conducted with the help of guest hosts.

Vintage Books

Hosted by Leena Norms, here is something that covers almost every topic under the sun, and then some more. It’s brought out by the publisher of the same name as the podcast.

Dadi Nani

Missing grandma’s tales? Then this is the perfect podcast for you and your kid. The short stories here take adults on a nostalgic ride, even as they enamour children of all ages.

Circle Round

Created and produced by parents of young children, this is for kids between the age group of four and 10 years. It also has an interesting collection of stories from around the world explored in short episodes.

Harper Collins Presents

Featuring authors, editors and creators, this podcast gives you a new perspective on the world of books. If you are new to audiobooks, then this is the perfect place to start.

Julie’s Library

If you loved Mary Poppins as a kid (and as an adult, if we may); you will love this podcast by Julie Andrews. Along with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, the duo bring to enthusiasts a “podcast for families”—something we all need right now.

Literary Friction

Authors discuss the world with literary agent Carrie Plitt and academic Octavia Bright. From social media as literature’s rival social-distancing and therapy, one will find everything from Brexit to TS Eliot.

BBC Radio 4 Book Club

It’s a free-for-all, where as James Naughtie hosts, listeners question authors. In this set-up, uncomfortable questions are as welcome as weird ones.