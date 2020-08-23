Streaming soon: After 'Dil Bechara', 'Shakuntala Devi', here are 18 Bollywood films set to release digitally

Shilajit Mitra By

Digital premieres weren’t a novelty before the lockdown. Yet, with theatres remaining shut for over four months now, there has been a tectonic shift.

After Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara and Shakuntala Devi, as many as 18 new Bollywood films are headed for a straight-to-OTT release.

The genres vary from horror-comedies to historical war films, but they are all tied to top studios and headlined by the biggest of stars. An Akshay Kumar film jostling for space with an Ajay Devgn vehicle on the same platform?

That’s how the Hindi film calendar is shaping up in the coming weeks. To help you navigate, here’s a list of all confirmed titles dropping on OTT platforms.

Class of ’83

Bobby Deol makes his digital debut in this drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book. The story follows an upright cop who trains a crop of crime-fighting cadets. Helmed by Atul Sabharwal, this is Netflix’s third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment after Bard of Blood and Betaal.

Platform: Netflix

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Abhishek Dudhiya’s film unfolds during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Karnik, a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force who rebuilt the Bhuj airbase with the help of 300 local women. The ensemble cast features Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and others. Ajay’s last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was also a war film set in the past.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Ludo

In the vein of Life in a… Metro, Anurag Basu directs an ensemble piece featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The black comedy pits four players “in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned.” Basu had last directed Jagga Jasoos (2017), starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Platform: Netflix

Sadak 2

Mahesh Bhatt makes his directorial comeback with the sequel to Sadak (1991). The new instalment stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film catches up with Dutt’s Ravi, a former taxi driver who’s battling depression and joins hands with a young girl to expose a godman. Makarand Deshpande has joined the cast as the new villain.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan plays a scamster based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Kookie Gulati’s film is backdropped on the 1992 securities scam and follows Mehta’s rags-to-riches journey in Mumbai. Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta play the female leads.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Torbaaz

The action thriller features Sanjay Dutt as an army officer. Directed by Girish Malik, it tells the story of child suicide bombers in Afghanistan. It is the first Hindi film to be shot in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

Platform: Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma lead Alankrita Shrivastava’s follow-up to Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). Set in the suburbs of Delhi, the film follows two cousins bonding over a

shared secret.

Platform: Netflix

Ginny Weds Sunny

A romantic comedy revolving around arranged marriages. Debutant Puneet Khanna’s film pairs Yami Gautam opposite Vikrant Massey. The film was shot in Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali. The story is by Navjot Gulati, who helmed Jai Mummy Di earlier this year.

Platform: Netflix

Bombay Rose

Animation filmmaker Geetanjali Rao’s feature debut premiered at the Venice Critics Week in 2019. It tells the intersecting stories of two flower sellers and an old lady in Mumbai. The film has voice parts by Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi and Anurag Kashyap.

Platform: Netflix

Tribhanga-Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar star in a multi-generation story set in Mumbai. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film marks the directorial debut of actor Renuka Sahane. It derives its title from the traditional Odissi dance form.

Platform: Netflix

Kaali Khuhi

A 10-year-old girl protects her village from the ghosts of its past. Set in Punjab, the horror thriller is fronted by Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora.

Platform: Netflix

Serious Men

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead in Sudhir Mishra’s adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book. The satirical drama is about a wily slum-dweller who frames his 10-year-old son as a genius. Nawazuddin had previously starred in Sacred Games and the recent murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai.

Platform: Netflix

AK vs AK

A crazed filmmaker, played by Anurag Kashyap, kidnaps the daughter of a big Bollywood star, played by Anil Kapoor. As the actor searches for his missing kid, the director films him for his next feature. Vikramaditya Motwane’s meta-thriller features cameos by Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Platform: Netflix