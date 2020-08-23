STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take a seat: Ralph Lauren Home's armchair collection is your one-stop-shop solution for interior decor

Striking a fine balance between the classic and contemporary, they are ready to take on their role as occasional chairs in any space.

Published: 23rd August 2020

The high-end architecture and luxury interior design company, each of these armchairs assures you of the highest standard of construction, timeless appeal and enduring style.

Add a distinctive character to your space by choosing from a new collection of statement armchairs introduced by Ralph Lauren Home.

Brought to India by Seetu Kohli Home, the high-end architecture and luxury interior design company, each of these armchairs assures you of the highest standard of construction, timeless appeal and enduring style.

The Clivedon Carved Chair, for instance, has a tight seat and back and natural nail trim. The ebonized walnut shines through the two-toned black and white upholstery.

The Devonshire Wing Chair, with its bold upholstery and sumptuous proportions, adds a high dose of glamour to any space.

The demure Mayfair Tufted Chair in the style of Charles X is distinguished by its elegantly canted back and gently curved seat.

Ebonized mahogany legs and polished-nickel casters play to its glamorous sensibility.

The Aran Isles Chair & Ottoman has a powerful presence and offers extreme comfort with its box edge seat cushion and a comfortable back cushion. Natural nail trim details add character. 

The mid-century lines of a 1940s lounge chair take on a Western spirit in distressed leather with whipstitched edges and bold hammered nickel nailheads in the Colorado Club Chair.

With its striking classical contours and sophisticated plaid upholstery, the St Germain occasional chair makes another strong statement and is available in One Fifth Black and other finishes.

