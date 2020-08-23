Wheeling in: Here's all you need to know about six-seater SUV MG Hector Plus

Suchayan Mandal By

MG Motors recently launched MG Hector Plus, a six-seater SUV that can compete with a diverse range of MPVs ranging from a Maruti Suzuki XL 6 to Toyota Innova Crysta.

If you’re familiar with it, you’d know the Hector Plus simply adds the third row of seats and replaces the second row with two captain seats.

While the width and height of the car remain the same as 1835 mm and 1760 mm respectively, the length has been extended by 65mm.

The front of the SUV gets a bigger grille. The headlamp cluster is large and gets split LED daytime-running lights.

The wheels look puny even with a 17-inch diamond-cut alloy. From the side, Hector Plus gets a chrome belt across the window line.

The rear of the SUV packs a clean set of tail lamps and get rid of the hideous-looking LED strip.

Inside, the maker has packed the maximum punch. The interior looks luxurious and quite distinct from a Maruti Suzuki XL 6, which certainly lags in putting plush design quotients easily. The interior gets a mix of black and tan colours.

The seat upholstery gets rich brown leather trim and looks elegant. Hector Plus gets a 10-inch infotainment screen, which houses most things ranging from infotainment to even AC controls.

We didn’t like the fact the AC controls are lodged inside a screen as the driver needs to take his eyes off the road to operate it. But the voice assistant-enabled system helps a lot.

The middle row with captain seats and individual armrests is comfortable. But the third row is an utter disappointment, meant for kids only.

The under-thigh support is missing and a passenger with average height will need to sit with legs cramped.

The boot space is only 155 litres, which won’t fit more than a few duffle bags. The engine options offered are 1.5 litre turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, a 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid with a 6-speed manual, and the 2-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

On the driving drill, the car roars with a little hard push on the gas. Driving at 100-plus speed, the SUV stays stable but doesn’t respond that well.

You can feel the heaviness of the car when driving. To put it straight, it isn’t a fun car to drive like a Kia Seltos or Hyundai Creta.

The petrol automatic gets mileage of 11kmpl in the city. Should you buy this car? Get it if you’re short on budget for an Innova Crysta or don’t like Maruti Suzuki XL6. And if you are getting one, opt for the Plus Sharp AT varient.

Checklist

Petrol Hector Plus gets mileage of 11kmpl

Price: Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 18.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Safety: Six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree surround camera