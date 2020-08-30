As employees struggle to adjust to work-from-home, what can employers do to help?

Sandeep Gandhi By

It’s not uncommon for companies to face unanticipated crises. Covid-19 is just one in the long list of catastrophes the workforce has faced from time to time. But the thing that’s emerged from within it is the issue of dipping morale of professionals across the board.

This has led to several health issues rising to the point that some people have been pushed to take extreme steps such as addictive behaviours, harming themselves or worse, contemplating suicide.

According to the SHRM.org report in which 2,000 human resource professionals participated, seven out of 10 employees said they struggled to adjust to the work-from-home shift.

It was becoming hard for them to maintain confidence and enthusiasm for work, while making them susceptible to anxiety, over-thinking, restlessness, stomach troubles, breathing issues, headaches and more. It’s imperative, therefore, that an employee’s morale is kept up to keep long and short illness at bay. Here are a few ways: