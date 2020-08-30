STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As employees struggle to adjust to work-from-home, what can employers do to help?

It's not uncommon for companies to face unanticipated crises. Covid-19 is just one in the long list of catastrophes the workforce has faced from time to time.

Published: 30th August 2020

Work from home, WFH

Image for representational purpose only.

It’s not uncommon for companies to face unanticipated crises. Covid-19 is just one in the long list of catastrophes the workforce has faced from time to time. But the thing that’s emerged from within it is the issue of dipping morale of professionals across the board.

This has led to several health issues rising to the point that some people have been pushed to take extreme steps such as addictive behaviours, harming themselves or worse, contemplating suicide.

According to the SHRM.org report in which 2,000 human resource professionals participated, seven out of 10 employees said they struggled to adjust to the work-from-home shift.

It was becoming hard for them to maintain confidence and enthusiasm for work, while making them susceptible to anxiety, over-thinking, restlessness, stomach troubles, breathing issues, headaches and more. It’s imperative, therefore, that an employee’s morale is kept up to keep long and short illness at bay. Here are a few ways: 

  • It might be their first time working from home. Acknowledge that, and be there to facilitate their professional requirements.
  • Working remotely isn’t inherently for everybody. Reduced social contact could adversely impact performance. Be mindful and arrange opportunities for them to express themselves. 
  • Keep communication channels open so they don’t feel isolated and hence insecure.
  • Celebrate accomplishments, even if they are small. A compliment can do wonders for an employee’s mental health.
  • Give them incentives. 
  • Make sure they have access to technical support and training manuals. 
  • Make work schedules flexible. People working from home have an added responsibility towards housework and children. If they’re shackled with stringent work schedules, they won't be able to strike a work-life balance and may feel pressured. 
  • Organise fun events online where employees can participate and bond. This will make them happy and blow off steam.The author is the founder of Serefe, an online emotional wellness platform
