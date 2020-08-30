Product review: Mantra Herbal’s scrub is a Godsend

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Hello, Glowworm!

As the weather plays truant, our skin needs that extra bit of pampering. We recently tried Mantra Herbal’s scrubs, and we are impressed, to say the least.

The Jasmine, Triphala and Pearls Deep Cleansing Body Scrub cleanse and exfoliate the skin with a gentle touch.

Use it liberally on face, neck and hands. In fact, unlike other scrubs, this can be used quite often. But if you are one who is prone to acne, we suggest that limit the use to a maximum twice a week. The De-Tan Apricot and Walnut Scrub, we tried, is a godsend.

It helps reduce pigmentation and blackheads. It also fights patchy dry skin and relieves skin inflammation. Both the products draw from Ayurveda and are suited to all types of skin.

Mantra Herbal Jasmine, Triphala & Pearls Deep Cleansing Body Scrub Price: Rs 900

Mantra Herbal De-Tan Apricot & Walnut Scrub Price: Rs 740