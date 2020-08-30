Swatch launches Big Bold Spectrum on Myntra

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has launched its Big Bold Spectrum collection on Myntra, allowing connoisseurs to easily scroll the brand’s new styles and watches in just a click. The collection takes you on an adventure at the speed of light, exploring all the colour spectrums of a city. A rugged Ø47mm semi-transparent matte black case is held by black translucent silicone straps and proudly unveils the entirely exposed quartz movement.

The brand’s unique solar spectrum effect premieres below the mechanism, boasting dynamic reflections when playing with light. Brightly uni-coloured hands and indices clearly divulge the message: The time is yours, and the city still leaves a lot to be conquered. Price: `8,800