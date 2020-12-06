STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flair meets function: Fendi and K-Way join hands for a special winter collection

Injected with a cool and urban appeal, Fendi's iconic FF logo pattern is printed ton-sur-ton on K-Way's legendary reversible nylon windbreakers, which can be folded in a pocket and carried as a pouch.

Published: 06th December 2020

In addition to the regular shape available for all categories, the women's line also presents a shorter bomber-like version for an extra edgy twist.

In addition to the regular shape available for all categories, the women’s line also presents a shorter bomber-like version for an extra edgy twist.

Roman luxury fashion house Fendi has collaborated with innovative clothing brand K-Way, headquartered in Turin, Italy, to launch a special capsule collection for winter. The Roman maison’s signature luxury aesthetic meets the timeless functionality of K-Way for a range of women’s, men’s and kids’ pieces. 

Injected with a cool and urban appeal, Fendi’s iconic FF logo pattern is printed ton-sur-ton on K-Way’s legendary reversible nylon windbreakers, which can be folded in a pocket and carried as a pouch. The printed face, in matte black, is matched with a solid one—black and gold for women, dark blue for men, and black and pink for kids. 

In addition to the regular shape available for all categories, the women’s line also presents a shorter bomber-like version for an extra edgy twist.

For a truly luxurious touch, Fendi and K-Way have also developed a women’s and men’s exclusive style, where nylon is combined with an FF logo printed on mink fur in brown, which is also used for a bib-like accessory to layer under jackets and outwear giving an extra sophisticated touch.

Available in Fendi boutiques and fendi.com

