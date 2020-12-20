Vellore-based sculptor talks about the 10.5 ft-tall Vishwaroopam idol commissioned by actor Mohanlal

Gautham S By

R Nagappan remembers watching his father painstakingly sculpt for a living. As the eighth child of an impoverished family, he soon joined his father in the profession. Today, this sculptor is working with a nine-member team at the Arts and Crafts Village in Vellar, Kerala, to carve a 10.5 ft-long Vishwaroopam idol for actor Mohanlal. Why Vishwaroopam, one may ask. The answer is simple. As per Chapter 11 of Bhagavad Gita, Vishwaroopam is an amalgamation of all things good and bad in the universe.

The last four decades have seen Nagappan’s hands sculpt idols out of ivory, sandalwood, teak and rosewood. He considers the Vishwaroopam sculpture extremely rare. Around 80 percent of the work is being done on white wood. The sculpture has 11 heads and 22 hands holding weapons, and around 400 characters on it, making it an elaborate structure.

“The sculpture has depictions of important segments. The game of dice played between Pandavas and Kauravas that ended in Panchali being undressed in open court is placed at the centre. In Gita, Arjun was overwhelmed and marvelled at the sight of Vishwaroopam. We expect it will have the same effect once it is ready,” says Nagappan.

The 60-year-old sculptor is famous for his works of Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha. A standard-sized sculpture is 12 inches high, and the price starts at around Rs 4,000. Before Mohanlal commissioned the Vishwaroopam, he also did a Lord Ganesha sculpture for classical dancer and actor Asha Sharath for her new home in Kochi.

A ‘Shayana Ganapathy’ was also gifted to the actor, Suriya, when he came to Kerala for a show. In fact, this 10-ft-plus Vishwaroopam is not the only one that Mohanlal bought from the sculptor. Three years ago, the actor visited Nagappan when he was crafting a seven-ft-long sculpture of Vishwaroopam. “The actor was impressed by it. He immediately bought it. I personally delivered it to his house in Chennai. That’s when he asked for another Vishwaroopam sculpture which would stand out from the rest,” the sculptor adds.

Nagappan and his team have put in nearly 2.5 years of work on the sculpture. Though work was demanding, it was an enjoyable experience for the team—all talented artists from Thiruvananthapuram. “We initially made a sketch of what we had in mind. The hands, head, and figures have proper size and dimension. If even one measurement goes wrong, we would have had to restart the entire process,” says Nagappan. An interesting fact about this humble sculptor is that he hasn’t entered his creations for any of the awards yet. But that might soon change.

“I have always believed that genuine works are not honoured properly. However, some talented artists have received awards in the past few years, which have brought trust back in the awards. I’m planning to send my upcoming works for the awards,” he says. Next on cards is a Lord Ganesha sculpture which will beat Vishwaroopam in size. We are ready to crane our necks.

Arts and Crafts Village

A project of Kerala Tourism, the Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, aims at popularising arts and crafts and improving the livelihood of artists and artisans from the state. Run on lease by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the state government had first opened the doors to the Village in 2011. But due to poor management, it came a cropper. It shut down for revamp in 2018, at a budget of `20 crore. The Village again opened its doors this year.