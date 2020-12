Kaveree Bamzai By

Amitabh Bachchan, 78

Actor, GOAT

The year began with his brilliant performance as the bent Mirza in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, the first major movie to wisely choose a streaming service over theatres. He kept up the momentum despite suffering from Covid-19 which saw him being hospitalised. His return to screen as the host of KBC seemingly assuring a panicked nation that all was well even as he became the voice of Covid-19 warnings everywhere reminding us of his enormous trust factor.