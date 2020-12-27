STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

People of 2020: Rana Daggubati 'The Mighty One'

The actor and producer became a media player creating a new platform for southern cool in South Bay, a news and entertainment portal for millennials

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati

Ramanaidu (Rana) Daggubati

Ramanaidu (Rana) Daggubati, 36 
Actor, Producer, Media Baron 

He has been a visual effects coordinator; he has had his own production company, Spirit Media; he has been an actor, most famously as Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise directed by SS Rajamouli. Now he is all set to add more feathers to his metaphorical hat as creator of South Bay, a new media platform that mixes mainstream hits with cult alternatives, With a chat show anchored by a cartoon version of himself and presided over by a half man/half dog, Dingo, Daggubati says a lot about the India we are living in.

Aided by celebrity friends, he hopes to create a platform where rapper Rajakumari can co-exist with Goth music by Shruti Haasan, and where chats with director Ram Gopal Varma can go hand in hand with conversations with Lakshmi Manchu. Daggubati’s news feed is curated by a team of youngsters from Bengaluru.

Perfect for a man whose inspiration is as much George Lucas as it is Amar Chitra Katha. He’s not neglecting his film career either, with the ambitious Hiranyakashyap in the offing, among others such as the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Virata Parvam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati People of 2020
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp