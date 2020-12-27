STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of 2020: Sudha Murty 'The Empressessess of Empathy'

Sudha Murty

70-year-old storyteller Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty, 70 
Author, Philanthropist

For telling stories and trying to save the world

The 70-year-old storyteller was one of the first to realise the gravity of the Covid-19 crisis and used the Infosys Foundation and her personal wealth of over `2,500 crore well, donating one lakh dry ration kits, ordering 24 lakh PPE kits, organising millions of litres of hand sanitisers, starting a kitchen in Hyderabad for schoolchildren, ordering 200 ventilators from Mysore, and converting a 250-bed hospital into a Covid speciality hospital.

This was, she said, the 14th disaster she was involved in, but the most widespread. She also found time to write a book of short stories as a way of entertaining children cooped up in heir homes. Even during the pandemic, while sitting at home, she worked 10-12 hours a day.

