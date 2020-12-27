STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of 2020: Rajinikanth 'The Reluctant Politician' 

The superstar finally plunged into politics. Is it just in time to swing votes in the Tamil Nadu elections? 

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:58 PM

Rajinikanth, 70 
Actor, Politician

The news that the actor plans his own political party thrilled fans and unnerved rivals, with Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for June. With a history of film personalities making towering politicians in Tamil Nadu, most recently with MG Ramachandran and his co-star J Jayalalithaa, it is clear that his party will not be taken lightly.

Frenemy Kamal Haasan has already taken the plunge, promising a more principled politics with Makkal Needhi Maiam. Rajinikanth has vowed to usher in spiritual politics, in keeping with his own habit of going for a Himalayan retreat every year.  

One of India’s most popular stars with more than 175 films since 1975, mostly in the Tamil and Telugu languages, Rajinikanth has tweeted that a wonder will happen in the next elections. Add to that, the actor, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, is still acting, most recently in Annaatthe. Win, win, isn’t it?

