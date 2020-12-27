People of 2020: Rajinikanth 'The Reluctant Politician' 

Rajinikanth, 70
Actor, Politician
The news that the actor plans his own political party thrilled fans and unnerved rivals, with Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for June. With a history of film personalities making towering politicians in Tamil Nadu, most recently with MG Ramachandran and his co-star J Jayalalithaa, it is clear that his party will not be taken lightly.
Frenemy Kamal Haasan has already taken the plunge, promising a more principled politics with Makkal Needhi Maiam. Rajinikanth has vowed to usher in spiritual politics, in keeping with his own habit of going for a Himalayan retreat every year.
One of India’s most popular stars with more than 175 films since 1975, mostly in the Tamil and Telugu languages, Rajinikanth has tweeted that a wonder will happen in the next elections. Add to that, the actor, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, is still acting, most recently in Annaatthe. Win, win, isn’t it?