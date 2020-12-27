STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of 2020: Subramanian Swamy 'The Rebel Without a Pause'

From Ram Setu to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the independent-minded politician had a unique take on national events

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

Subramanian Swamy. 81
BJP MP

Undeterrred by not being invited to the bhoomi pujan of the Ram mandir at Ayodhya, Subramanian Swamy has set his sights on the Ram Setu, seeking an early hearing from the Supreme Court of his application to declare it as an ancient historical monument. He continues to have an informed opinion on everything which he airs on a variety of social media platforms where he is followed faithfully, and regarded, or so we are told, as the Hindu Hriday Samrat.

Whether it is his theory that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was poisoned or his expose on BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for running a campaign against him using fake tweets, he remains relevant to national headlines. Add to that his deep state knowledge about how the US and China work, and it makes him a formidable foe and trusted friend, or is it the other way round? With Swamy one can never tell. But also one can never ignore.

