People of 2020: Deepinder Goyal 'The In Demand'
He embodied opportunity in adversity when Zomato expanded its service to include groceries and essentials across 100 cities, second only to India Post in its reach
Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 26th December 2020 02:22 PM
Deepinder Goyal, 37
Founder and CEO, Zomato
The online restaurant guide and food ordering platform closed 2020 with $660 million (over Rs 4,850 crore) in funding, valuing the company at $3.6 billion, completing a year in which it had bought Uber Eats to become the country's largest food delivery service.
The IIT Delhi graduate, however, couldn’t prevent laying off 13 percent of its workforce, as he blogged about building a “more focused” company. By October, the food delivery volumes reached pre-Covid peaks. “A number of cities are now at over 120 percent of pre-Covid peaks,” Goyal said in a tweet. This was one service that, with a few tweaks like contactless delivery, thrived through the Covid-19 period.