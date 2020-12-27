People of 2020: Deepinder Goyal 'The In Demand'

Kaveree Bamzai By

Deepinder Goyal, 37

Founder and CEO, Zomato

The online restaurant guide and food ordering platform closed 2020 with $660 million (over Rs 4,850 crore) in funding, valuing the company at $3.6 billion, completing a year in which it had bought Uber Eats to become the country's largest food delivery service.

The IIT Delhi graduate, however, couldn’t prevent laying off 13 percent of its workforce, as he blogged about building a “more focused” company. By October, the food delivery volumes reached pre-Covid peaks. “A number of cities are now at over 120 percent of pre-Covid peaks,” Goyal said in a tweet. This was one service that, with a few tweaks like contactless delivery, thrived through the Covid-19 period.

