Delhi-based store, Ottimo offers homemakers well-designed, glamourous kitchens 

Express News Service By

Ask any homemaker to define a luxury home and the first checkpoint will be a spacious, well-designed kitchen. Delhi-based store, Ottimo, takes this a notch further to offer homemakers not just well-designed kitchens, but beautiful white ones that radiate luxury and glamour. With Italy-based Aster Cucine’s Luxury Glam kitchen collection, homemakers can now choose from a range of finishes that make their kitchens as luxurious as the rest of their home.

The mood of the Luxury Glam range is that of a playful sophisticate. It evokes a nuanced appeal with a subtle power of association to the riches of life. Glossy surfaces, sharp features, expertly treated leather, varied textures, steel handles and legs create a space that is hard to define.

The white highlights the spaciousness as it reflects the light that bounces off its glossy cabinets. A hint of gold, silver or leather,and the kitchen transforms into a space where you can wine and dine the best.

According to Ashok Basoya, founder of Ottimo, “Aster’s Luxury Glam line is perfect for those who have partaken of the best and demand the same exacting standards from their home and kitchen. The collection blurs the line that separates cooking and entertaining, and creates a space that is perfect for intimate at home gatherings. The shapes, details and surfaces of the Luxury Glam are all highly functional as well as being unique in their ability to draw you in.