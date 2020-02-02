Earth sign: Personality traits of fathers

Nitin Manchanda By

TAURUS: Taurus is the kind of father who is both dependable and loving. He is a stable man who truly wants to get to know his children and enjoys spending time with them. He will always make his kids feel welcome, no matter how long they are gone for.He thrives on teaching his kids how to be responsible, hard-working, and strong individuals and hence will not be the one to spoil them always but rather make them understand of earning something like a reward.

He will be very loyal and will back his kids up with whatever they need.He will also be very protective of his children as he is with his partner. He can be a bit harsh at times with dealing out punishment and getting him to change his mind can be a challenge sometimes. He will need to take his partner’s help and mellow down when interacting with kids.

VIRGO: A Virgo father is usually known to be the controlling parent who always have his children’s best interest at heart.He is a mixture of deep caring and strength and is himself a very devoted person. He will be incredibly loyal to his children no matter what they may do.He will teach them the value of integrity and only make promises that he can keep. He is great showing them how much he deeply cares for the children and will take great pleasure in gifting them whenever possible.

He will at times need his partner to make sure he does not go overboard on the purchases as it could leave the finances in dire straits. Also, he can be strict at times in the pursuit of making everything perfect for his children and hence will need the help of his partner to balance out his emotions and values when dealing with kids.

CAPRICORN: A Capricorn father is a very strong man filled with integrity, which he will try to instil in his children. He will be very committed to his children as he adores family life.He will want his kids to grow up being affectionate and genuinely caring about people’s feelings as he possesses a humanitarian nature and will expect them to become the same ashe thinks a solid, structured upbringing will lead to stronger and more successful future.

He has high standards for them, which can make him stricter when it comes to laying down the law and he can be a bit harsh where discipline is concerned as he expects a lot from his kids. This refrains him from showing his children the love and affection he has for them and the mother therefore has to be the bridge between them, making both the children realise the honest intentions and soft nature of their father while making the father keep a check on his discipline and high expectations. The views expressed here are of the author