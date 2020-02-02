Home Magazine

Earth sign: Personality traits of fathers

Taurus is the kind of father who is both dependable and loving.

Published: 02nd February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

TAURUS: Taurus is the kind of father who is both dependable and loving. He is a stable man who truly wants to get to know his children and enjoys spending time with them. He will always make his kids feel welcome, no matter how long they are gone for.He thrives on teaching his kids how to be responsible, hard-working, and strong individuals and hence will not be the one to spoil them always but rather make them understand of earning something like a reward.

He will be very loyal and will back his kids up with whatever they need.He will also be very protective of his children as he is with his partner. He can be a bit harsh at times with dealing out punishment and getting him to change his mind can be a challenge sometimes. He will need to take his partner’s help and mellow down when interacting with kids. 

VIRGO: A Virgo father is usually known to be the controlling parent who always have his children’s best interest at heart.He is a mixture of deep caring and strength and is himself a very devoted person. He will be incredibly loyal to his children no matter what they may do.He will teach them the value of integrity and only make promises that he can keep. He is great showing them how much he deeply cares for the children and will take great pleasure in gifting them whenever possible.

He will at times need his partner to make sure he does not go overboard on the purchases as it could leave the finances in dire straits. Also, he can be strict at times in the pursuit of making everything perfect for his children and hence will need the help of his partner to balance out his emotions and values when dealing with kids. 

CAPRICORN: A Capricorn father is a very strong man filled with integrity, which he will try to instil in his children. He will be very committed to his children as he adores family life.He will want his kids to grow up being affectionate and genuinely caring about people’s feelings as he possesses a humanitarian nature and will expect them to become the same ashe thinks a solid, structured upbringing will lead to stronger and more successful future.

He has high standards for them, which can make him stricter when it comes to laying down the law and he can be a bit harsh where discipline is concerned as he expects a lot from his kids. This refrains him from showing his children the love and affection he has for them and the mother therefore has to be the bridge between them, making both the children realise the honest intentions and soft nature of their father while making the father keep a check on his discipline and high expectations.   The views expressed here are of the author

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp