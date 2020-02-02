The art and craft of light

Ayesha Singh By

Art Deco, a movement in decorative arts and architecture, came back into being in 1925 at the International Exposition of Decorative Arts and Modern Industries held in Paris. Representing luxury and glamour, it was a modernist movement that broke free from the heavily ornate and traditional mould of the previous years and gripped the creative community. From then to now, our penchant for the aesthetic has grown to take different mediums of expression, lighting design being the latest fixation.

What are these lights?

Functional pieces accentuated with an artistic flair sum up this style. The lighting forms are influenced by Art Deco’s chief design characteristics, namely big, bold and form-oriented. The format commonly includes geometric ornamentation—trapezoidal, triangular, chevron and circular shapes are on trend.

Long sweeping motions are a distinctive feature of these fixtures. “Symmetry is fundamental and pieces are kept practical. Art Deco lighting designs are known for sharp colour contrasts and luxurious materials and finishes. This interior style spells glamour, which is why it’s preferred mostly by homeowners who desire a high-end appearance for their homes,” says Neeraj Jain, chief design officer and co-founder, Bent Chair.

Back in the day

When the movement emerged just before World War 1, it spread like wildfire, engulfing various realms of design, including buildings, furniture, jewellery, fashion, cars, movie theatres, trains and ocean liners. And of course, lighting.As gas-powered lighting began making way for electricity-powered lighting, there was more freedom to work with shapes and silhouettes, share the creative directors of Klove, Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth. During its burgeoning days, chrome was a new material and was used heavily in lighting fixtures,they tell us.

Its comeback

The relevance of Art Deco lighting today is shaped by our fondness for art-inspired objects. “It excites us with its adaptability. It seems that we can never forget our love for sharp, sleek vintage glamour. Art Deco lighting has a distinctly modern character by default. This gives it an air of stylish functionality. One sees its comeback in various other realms of lifestyle design besides lighting. Some of these are furniture, interiors, fabrics and jewellery,” says Seth. The once-popular period motifs of Acanthus leaf and stepped fan are being revisited. Intricate filigree cut-outs are coming back as tasteful reproductions,

he points out.

The style was once found aplenty in the pendant light form but today, they’re being fashioned into task lighting,table lamps, chandeliers, wall sconces, and floor lamps. There are both yellow and white light variants. You can get them in clear or lightly tinted glass, brass or stainless steel, or marble and wood, shares Seth. He further adds, “The striking character of Art Deco design is the quiet strength of its ‘rawness’.And this raw power makes it extraordinary in every time.”.

Your hunt for the perfect piece should begin by considering the scale of the room. Depending on its dimensions, the lighting fixture will add depth and sharpness, both central features of the style. Their potential is best leveraged by placing them as a single hero piece so that its ornateness and geometric wonder can be brought out.

On choosing Art Deco lights, Jain shares a few thumb rules. “Homeowners must always observe and understand the form and function of any space before using Art Deco lighting. For small spaces, one may consider the usage of table lamps, floor lamps, eye-catching ceiling fixtures, or invest in task lighting. Use sconces or overhead lighting for powder room. For large spaces, one must opt for ceiling lights, wall-mount fixtures, chandeliers or track lighting. One may also use a combination of versatile pendant lights, lamps, and wall sconces to enhance a larger area.”So, go on, deco up your home with some artistic lighting.