Home Magazine

A closer look at clay making

Haseena’s interest in pottery goes back to her college days when she was pursuing her Master’s in sculpture from Santiniketan in West Bengal.

Published: 16th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Artist Haseena Suresh (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Artist Haseena Suresh (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

A variety of terracotta items line the shelves of the brick-walled hall—bottles, jars, vases, kettles, cups, mugs, lampshades, and what-have-you.

Outside, there are cottages for visitors who would like to stay and learn pottery.

A British couple is trying their hand at the potter’s wheel. “Mankind began their art through pottery. Pottery has been used for cooking, burial and storage. It has always been important for humans,” says Haseena Suresh, who set up the Clayfingers Pottery Studio at Urakam, Thrissur, along with her husband Suresh Subramanian 10 years ago. 

Haseena’s interest in pottery goes back to her college days when she was pursuing her Master’s in sculpture from Santiniketan in West Bengal.

She moved to Dubai in 1998 with her husband. It was here that she took pottery lessons from a British artist.

On their many travels, the couple would always visit pottery studios in countries such as Italy, France, England, Germany and Canada. “I began to appreciate the beauty,” says Haseena, who was a panelist at the Talkathon titled, Life for Design, at the recent Kochi Design Week.

Inspired by the pioneering Japanese artist Shoji Hamada, Haseena wanted to bring his philosophy to India where pottery had long been regarded as only a practical craft.

The studio has been giving training to students from all over. “Lessons are provided to suit the individual, regardless of experience. Many have gone on to pick up studio pottery as a lifelong passion, or even professionally,” she says proudly.

The process to craft these pieces is simple: The clay is put in water for several days and is passed through a mesh to remove the impurities.

After that, it is poured onto a bed of Plaster of Paris and is then wedged and kneaded to make it more pliable. Thereafter, the mud is put out to dry. Finally, a potter’s wheel is used to mould.

After the basic design is formed, there is a curing time, as the item is put out in the sun. Then it is taken to the kiln, where firing takes place. Lastly, the surface is glazed. 

As she designs a cup, Haseena says, “Pottery is like meditation. Your hands, eyes, and mind are focused. It is a centering of oneself. You return to earth through the mud. It is through concentration that the pot comes into being. I want to spread the beauty of this art form all over the world.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
clay terracotta terracotta items
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp