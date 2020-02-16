Home Magazine

'Miss Americana' review: Taylor's documentary captures a 'Swift' rise

Filled with home video montages from her childhood, the film shows the road carved for Swift at the age of 10.

Published: 16th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift (File | AP)

"Taylor Swift is the face of the music industry,” says one of the lines in the recently released documentary Miss Americana.

While some may disagree, it’s hard to ignore her songs which play constantly in the backdrop of malls, restaurants, salons and even share cabs.

The 30-year-old who graduated from country music to pop is the representative of millennials and the documentary perfectly captures that.

From winning her first VMA at the age of 17 to bagging several Grammy awards, the film charts her rise and her transformation from an aspiring music artist to a role model for young girls.

Filled with home video montages from her childhood, the film shows the road carved for Swift at the age of 10.

Swift’s parents realised her potential and moved from the state of Pennysylvania to Tennessee to help her climb the ropes of country music.

Soon, record companies signed her on; she also appeared on local radios and went on to do many roadshows before becoming a prominent face in America.

In 2006, with her eponymous first album, she gained rapid success not just because of her talent but Kanye West’s stunt at the VMAs by snatching her mic and praising Beyonce instead.

Celebrity culture across the world is driven by controversy and this in a way helped fuel Swift’s career.

The documentary tries to be neutral on these grounds but does show tabloid snippets where many claimed Swift played the victim card to rise to fame.

It also misses out on how the media stalked her personal life and made a mockery out of it. Due to a legal bond with one of her previous managers, the documentary only plays her recent songs and perhaps that binds the producers to stick to more recent issues Swift has been vocal about.

Her support of a Democrat or LGBTQIA and wanting to be the right role model for teenage girls are lesser known sides of the artist and the documentary deftly brings that forward.

“I want to love glitter and also speak out against the double standards that exist in our society,” says Swift.

She goes on to explain that she isn’t willing to give up her identity for her voice to be heard, but rather she will stand up for herself and her beliefs while continuing to embrace her womanhood.

“I’m trying to be as educated as possible on how to respect people, on how to deprogram the misogyny,” she adds.

The documentary follows her through her unlearning the biases that everyone in America has so that she could be better prepared to step into the role of an influential figure who can drive change.

As an artiste who embraces expectations, criticism and continues to prioritise her family, her friends, and her own well-being, she ends by saying: “I want to still have a sharp pen and a thin skin and an open heart.”  

Miss Americana
Platform: Netflix
Directed by: Lana Wilson
Genre: Documentary

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Americana Taylor Swift documentary Taylor Swift
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp