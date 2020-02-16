Restaurant review: Delhi's 'Tera Vita' has some hits, some misses
Ambience: Pretty is the word that best describes this new eatery in Khan Market.
With floral chintz wallpaper, predominant use of pastel shades and a wall given to a collage of roses, Tera Vita almost looks like a snug little doll’s house.
It is a place that invites you in with a promise of comfortable seating and beautiful conversations.
Food & Beverage: While an impressive ambience is half the battle won for a restaurant, the food definitely needs to match it.
The meal started off on a good note with Heaven brûlée—a burrata with rocket leaves and beetroot, and House prawns, which were decidedly one of the better prawns we had had in a long time.
The labneh-coated fried chicken was an interesting take. Sadly, the highly-recommended pepperoni pizza was a damp squib—literally.
The undercooked pizza sauce turned the centre of the thin-crust pizza into a squishy half-cooked thing, which was better avoided.
The pulled pork-filled crepes were fine, but the pasta in red sauce again was murdered thanks to the undercooked tomato sauce.
The desserts—Tiramisu and Baked cheesecake—were again great. But why does a restaurant have only two desserts on the menu? Also, the plating could have been better.
Service: The service was decent with an attentive and ever-smiling staff.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000+taxes (without alcohol)