Restaurant review: Delhi's 'Tera Vita' has some hits, some misses

Published: 16th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ambience: Pretty is the word that best describes this new eatery in Khan Market.

With floral chintz wallpaper, predominant use of pastel shades and a wall given to a collage of roses, Tera Vita almost looks like a snug little doll’s house.

It is a place that invites you in with a promise of comfortable seating and beautiful conversations.

Food & Beverage: While an impressive ambience is half the battle won for a restaurant, the food definitely needs to match it.

The meal started off on a good note with Heaven brûlée—a burrata with rocket leaves and beetroot, and House prawns, which were decidedly one of the better prawns we had had in a long time.

The labneh-coated fried chicken was an interesting take. Sadly, the highly-recommended pepperoni pizza was a damp squib—literally.

The undercooked pizza sauce turned the centre of the thin-crust pizza into a squishy half-cooked thing, which was better avoided.

The pulled pork-filled crepes were fine, but the pasta in red sauce again was murdered thanks to the undercooked tomato sauce.

The desserts—Tiramisu and Baked cheesecake—were again great. But why does a restaurant have only two desserts on the menu? Also, the plating could have been better. 

Service: The service was decent with an attentive and ever-smiling staff. 

Meal for two: Rs 2,000+taxes (without alcohol)

