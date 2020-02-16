The source of all knowing

Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

There are many things we get to see around us and within us. The Vivekachoodamani by Sri Adi Sankaracharya describes what is the essence of our true self.

That which illumines everything right from the ahamkara or the thought that constantly asserts itself as I, up to the physical body, covering the gamut of intellect, mind, storehouse of memory and the vital energy; all the different thoughts and experiences such as joy and sorrow, praise and censure, known as clearly as a pot, which is that consciousness whose nature is everlasting illumination.

Just as a pot that does not have any light of its own, in the same way, all the objects of awareness mentioned above do not reveal themselves by their own might.

The light of consciousness touches them and with the reflection, we understand their presence. This self is the I that is present in all of us and all other creatures too.

It is the silent witness of everything happening in consciousness. It is old, yet fresh and new right now. It is a non-dual presence at all times not undergoing any change whatsoever and it reflects all beings, objects and situations. Impelled by this consciousness, faculties like speech and the breath function.

It is that light of consciousness by which we see everything in this universe, including the sun, moon, stars, trees, plants, animals, mountains, rivers and human beings?

The Self is the one that knows the mind, the ego and other modifications of the body, senses and the vital airs.

In association with consciousness, these aspects acquire a name and form just as the fire in an iron ball appears to be round and the iron in association with the fire appears hot and bright when its nature is actually cold and dull.

Even though everything seems to move and act, the consciousness does not even a little bit.

This consciousness is never born, it does not die nor does it grow or decline. It does not change. It is eternal.

Even if the body gets denuded and dies, this consciousness remains the same forever. As the witness of the intellect, it is different from nature and human creation.

Its nature state is illumination. It reveals that which exists and that which doesn’t. It is consciousness alone that seems to revel in the three states we experience in a day —waking, dream and deep sleep. It exists by itself as “I.”