Home Magazine

All strings attached: Dadi Pudumjee has a global vision for Puppet Theatre Festival

The 18th edition of the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival brought together as many as 160 participating acts establishing the versatility of director Dadi Pudumjee’s global vision.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Fisherman and the Golden Fish, Belgium

Passions and persuasions often have their beginnings in the past. For nearly two decades, Italian puppeter Pamela Mastrorosa has been pulling the strings. She was an introvert as a child, who rarely talked to her classmates or teachers, especially in public. She created her companion and alter ego with whom she shared a silent secret conversation was Nina, her puppet. In India to participate in the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival in Delhi, she says, “I feel the future of puppetry depends on festivals like this as one gets an opportunity to meet other puppeteers and is also exposed to a new audience.” Now in its 18th edition, the theatre festival brought together a variety of breathtaking performances from the UK, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Iran, Afghanistan, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the US. Produced by Teamwork Productions, the event showcases a host of traditional to modern forms of puppetry and conducts different puppetry workshops.

Dadi Pudumjee

Says Dadi Pudumjee, the highly awarded master puppeteer, theatre personality and founder of the Trust, “You need to see a good puppet performance, be it traditional or modern to relive your memories of love, humour, compassion and empathy.” Pudumjee is not your typical puppeteer, having used Western and Indian themes in his work. He has done theatre and puppetry in Sweden and Germany. He has created shadow plays on Indian folk tales. He sees puppetry as an art that goes beyond entertainment, working to highlight HIV/AIDS or the survival challenges of street children. 

In the beginning, Belgium was the only international participant; now Pudumjee takes his eclectic vision, which includes Indian vampires and mythological heroes, to around 160 countries

All successive creative festivals evolve with time, and so has the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival, which Pudumjee founded in 2001. In the beginning, Belgium was the only international participant; now Pudumjee takes his eclectic vision which includes Indian vampires and mythological heroes, to around 160 countries. Brazilian puppet artist Luiz Andre Cherubini says, “Our company is 33 years old and we work with different techniques. These events give us the opportunity to travel since such performances are essential for cultural exchanges.” He believes that in today’s uncertain times, puppetry has the power to reawaken people. “Humans are too involved in practical and economical issues. Mankind is more than that for which puppetry will serve as a reminder,” he smiles. 

Through the years puppetry has gained an ever-growing audience, challenging to create new forms and ideas. While most of the participating countries in the Festival have established puppetry lineages, it has few takers in some others. Take Turkey for example. “Puppetry is not very popular or widespread here and we’re trying to change that. Festivals like these motivate us to change the perception in Turkey.” Puppetry gives the puppeteer the power to create and decide your puppet’s movements while reaching out to viewers and impacting their lives. And Pudumjee is the ultimate master.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dadi Pudumjee puppeter Pamela Mastrorosa Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp