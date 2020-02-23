Home Magazine

Foster peace in the family first

Problems in the family—90 percent of all physical and mental problems—arise from past pains and sorrows.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:00 AM

Therefore, women must at least try to understand the men’s state of mind.

If we want peace and contentment to prevail in the world, we must foster such an environment in the family first. We cannot gain real peace from the world, only from God. Therefore, if we want to be free of sorrow, we must hold on tightly to God. We must consider Him our closest friend and sole refuge. Indian culture holds that the same divinity inheres not just in human beings but also in cows, dogs, cats, birds and plants, i.e. in all beings. If we can thus behold divinity in everything, how can one hate or be hostile to another? When we realise that all love—whether from husband or wife, child or pet animal—comes from the one God, we will feel its moonlit lustre and refreshing coolness. We must foster this understanding if we wish to maintain harmony in family and social life.

Problems in the family—90 percent of all physical and mental problems—arise from past pains and sorrows. All of us carry a burden of such wounds. The only way to heal these wounds is to open our hearts and share our problems with others; the wife should do so with the husband, and vice versa. Some men do not pay much attention to what their wives say; they regard woman as mere weaklings. Amma is not saying that women do not have weaknesses; some do. Some women are so silly that they give undue importance to the most insignificant matter. However, human beings are born for love. Therefore, men should be prepared to spend some time at least giving them a patient hearing; likewise, women must be prepared to listen to men.

Generally, women cannot contain their emotions; they express it. In contrast, men tend to be different; they keep their emotions to themselves. Instead of thinking that women should become like them, men must show patience to listen to women. They should not see women as mere objects of enjoyment or as servants. Women also have hearts that thirst for love. So, men should find the time and patience to listen to them. It is when men are not prepared to do so that women seek someone else to unburden their hearts. Similarly, women should also strive to understand men and adjust accordingly.

If not, men, too, might turn to someone else to open their hearts. The husband might return home after a hard day’s work where his superiors might have given him a hard time. At this time, if the wife receives him grumpily or sulking, the husband will get even more upset. Therefore, women must at least try to understand the men’s state of mind. When both sides thus confide in each other, problems will lessen. 

It is said that a woman must have three attitudes: that of a mother, a wife and a lover. Likewise, men have their duties, too, which they must discharge. Love is the foundation of everything, but we are knowingly or unknowingly rejecting it. Therefore, let us become one by loving one another. When one says, “I love you,” two entities are invoked: ‘I’ and ‘You’. Instead, we should cultivate the attitude, “I am love. I am the embodiment of love.” If we can develop this attitude, we will be able to love everyone. 

People everywhere talk about the equality of sexes, but this equality is not apparent in practice. In most places, we can see that women are subordinated. Trying to attain social progress without women is like trying to fly with just one wing. On their part, women should not strive to promote equality by imitating men externally. They must strive to become assertive, discerning and decisive without sacrificing qualities that they naturally have. Everyone, including men, is born of a woman. God has given women a boon that He has not given anyone else—motherhood. If women lose that, all other gains are meaningless. A women’s patience is powerful enough to uplift an entire country. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

