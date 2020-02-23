Home Magazine

She Said: Breaking the sexual harassment story

One of the things that comes out clearly from this reportage is how the US, or maybe most countries in the world, had a system for muting sexual harassment claims that more often than not enabled the

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Some have compared She Said to Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s All the President’s Men.

Some have compared She Said to Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s All the President’s Men.

To describe She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Unite a Movement as the story of how two New York Times reporters broke the Harvey Weinstein story would be a disservice to not only the authors Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey or the women whose trauma they brought to the fore, but also what the book manages to achieve in terms of telling the world how victims of sexual harassment are muzzled and mocked. On October 5, 2017, when Kantor and Twohey broke the story, they finally put an end to years of effort on the part of many reporters trying to get to the truth about Weinstein’s alleged treatment of women. 

The way Kantor and Twohey went about unearthing the layers by conducting confidential interviews with well-known actresses and dozens of Weinstein’s former employees to reveal a plethora of secret payouts and a series of nondisclosure agreements is a story as important as the one that they broke. A detailed account of one of the most talked-about investigations in recent times, the story behind the story also needs to be highlighted, and this is what makes She Said one of the most important books of our times. 

There had been rumours of Weinstein’s misdemeanours for long, but his clout as one of the most prominent names in Hollywood ensured that nothing came out in the open. In fact, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the name ‘Weinstein’ was synonymous with power. As a result, scores of women who have been at the receiving end of his said behaviour never imagined that a day would come when the hushed whispers would change into loud voices. 

Right at the onset, Kantor’s meeting with actress Rose McGowan, who had  accused Weinstein of raping her in a series of tweets, puts things in context. Kantor was not unaware of how the system took advantage of women, but hearing a direct account of exploitation in full detail from a familiar face such as McGowan, who called Hollywood an organised system for abusing women, was an entirely different thing. Moreover, the fact that no one was willing to speak on record even after two decades of harassment made it amply clear what kind of an uphill task it would be to get the story out. 

What makes the story more important was that for nearly a year into the investigation, both Kantor and Twohey did not have anyone on record. This also pushed the journalists to ensure that their efforts didn’t end up becoming a ‘he said’, ‘she said’ account that wouldn’t yield any result. One of the things that comes out clearly from the book is how the US, or maybe most countries in the world, had a system for muting sexual harassment claims that more often than not enabled the harassers instead of stopping them. 

The impact of She Said can be gauged from the domino-effect that the story had once it came out—a majority of the all-male board of Weinstein Company resigned and the ones who remained put Harvey Weinstein on leave. Two days later, he was fired, and within the next few months, Weinstein declared bankruptcy, which released employees from nondisclosure agreements. 

Some have compared She Said to Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s All the President’s Men. In a way, it could be more consequential because the crimes Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey brought to our attention are committed not by a single person in power but by many men in all corners of the world every single day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story Me Too
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp