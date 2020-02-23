Home Magazine

Where the Buddha stands guard: Luang Prabang

Luang Prabang, Laos’s cultural and spiritual capital, with its multitude of colonial and occupation influences, retains joy, enigma and experiment with aplomb

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

The facade and interiors of the Wat Xieng Thong.

In the fading evening light, distinctive metallic clacks tattoo the air, interrupted by excited shouts and disappointed groans. Groups of men and young boys are playing petanque or boules, a French bowling game with cricket ball-sized metal balls. Anywhere else in Asia, it would be incongruous, but in Luang Prabang, it is just another reminder of Laos's French colonial times. Luang Prabang sits at the edge of a peninsula where the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers meet. It is Laos’ cultural and spiritual capital.  The country has centuries-old Siamese legacy. It was part of the kingdom of Lan Xang.

Then came French and Japanese occupation until Luang Prabang gained independence in 1949. Those influences are all there: ancient Buddhist temples, the distinctive French feel (check out the vintage Citroën and Mercedes cars parked outside Three Nagas Hotel), all of which is infused with local elements whose confluence has earned the city a UNESCO World Heritage Site tag.

Though Luang Prabang is dotted with nearly three dozen Buddhist temples, it is the awe-inspiring 16th century Wat Xieng Thong which houses a small statue of the Buddha—considered the religious symbol of Luang Prabang—which is the most spectacular. Known as the ‘monastery of the golden city’ and once the gateway to the town for arrivals to Mekong, this sprawling complex is scattered with nearly two dozen structures and boasts richly painted interiors, intricate mosaics and gilded details that dazzle. The three-roofed Wat Xieng Thong is famous for the luminous Tree of Life mosaic and the massive funeral chariot of King Sisavang Vong.

When in Laos, you have to get a crash course in rice farming. Just outside Luang Prabang, the Living Land Farm showcases how sticky rice is cultivated. Visitors are encouraged to wade into the slushy rice fields for some hands-on experience in harvesting, threshing, collecting and cooking rice. There are cooking classes for khaipen made from Mekong riverweed. Daring, are you? Take a tuk-tuk to the Artisans Cafe for a sip of silkworm poo tea. Food conservatives will be horrified at Backstreet Academy’s Fear Factor Food Tour selling chicken feet, goat’s blood, duck foetus and pig’s intestines—all offered by street vendors. 

Culture vultures and crafts aficionados could take a tour of the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Centre for a tryst with Laos’s past. Here ethnically diverse and elaborately displayed artefacts such as bamboo baskets, garments and embroidery, musical instruments, art and other craft are on display. After a footsore day of sight seeing, go dip your feet in the sparkling, three-level terraced Kuang Si waterfalls after grabbing a bite at any pretty little cafe along the main street.

The way is through a narrow path amidst greenery. Luang Prabang means “city of the Golden Buddha Phra Bang”, for the Enlightened One, who is considered the city’s protector. After years of brutal strife, the Buddha is looking after Laos. His blessing will rub off.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luang Prabang
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp