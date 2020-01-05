Home Magazine

The 2020 Pantone colour of the year 'Classic Blue' hints a return to tradition

Ever since its initiation at the start of the century in 2000, the Pantone palette defines the colour sensibilities of the entire fashion and design industry.

It’s reassuring, thought-provoking while highlighting our desire for dependability, trust, faith and confidence. Indeed, the 2020 Pantone colour of the year, Classic Blue, is a calming, familiar hue as we enter a new decade and hints at a return to tradition. 

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the company’s Color Institute, said while unveiling the shade, “When we look at the world around us, we know that we’re living with a lot of unrest, where some days we don’t feel quite as secure. Blue, from an emotional, psychological standpoint, has always represented a certain amount of calm and dependability. It’s a colour that you can rely on.”

Ever since its initiation at the start of the century in 2000, the Pantone palette defines the colour sensibilities of the entire fashion and design industry. The era that started with Cerulean—another shade of blue—has come a full circle with Classic Blue. The hue is both genderless and seasonless, making it more accessible. Also, it gives a fillip to the sustainability movement with its indigo shade that can be achieved naturally from plants and dyes.

The colour is sexy without being over the top—from the eternal casual look of denim and a white shirt to a regal blue dress or a pair of startling turquoise earrings, the Classic Blue is all about suave and sophistication. Design-wise, too, nothing brightens up a home more than a shade of blue. It’s tranquil, elegant, bright and welcoming. The calming shade of azure can be used across the design scape with walls, draperies and even tableware.

To some, the colour might seem staid, especially when compared to the previous year’s showy Living Coral, but a reliable Classic Blue can always be the perfect partner as interior design gradually returns to traditional decorating techniques and fashion looks at merging sustainability with style.

