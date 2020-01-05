Home Magazine

'The Witcher' review: HBO's new fantasy show is a mythological mishmash

What makes the show stand out in the overcrowded world of fantasy is the musical score and the high-quality VFX which GoT tanked at.

Published: 05th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

Adding to the long list of fantasy shows that have been on a surge since the success of the HBO epic Game of Thrones (GoT), The Witcher is an English language adaptation of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series. With Henry Cavill as the protagonist (also called Geralt of Rivia), the show sets off on an exciting premise.

There are kings and queens fighting for thrones, there are elves and witches stirring magic potions, there are dragons guarding eggs, there are scary looking monsters killing the innocent and there are commoners with Scottish accents who are trying to get by with a humble mug of country ale. If you thought that it’s a rip-off of the best elements of GoT and Lord of the Rings (LOTR), wait till nude scenes surface.

The episode Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials looks like a non-violent rendition of GoT’s Red Wedding. Another LOTR aspect is the introduction of a new language called Elder which Sapkowski used in the books.

The showmakers deployed the best in the business—David J Peterson, who has created languages such as Dothraki and Valyrian for GoT among other such shows—to ensure nothing was amiss. But not everything is borrowed and copied, after all The Witcher is also a famous videogame.

What makes the show stand out in the overcrowded world of fantasy is the musical score and the high-quality VFX which GoT tanked at.

For those who have read the books, there are many surprise clues in the episodes that are sure to fill Reddit with fan threads.

For example, the first episode, The End’s Beginning,  features the image of a solar eclipse. If you’ve read the Sapkowski’s short story Lesser Evil, you know that the princess Renfri was born under a so-called black sun, leading a wizard to assume that she was cursed. Sure enough, The End’s Beginning tells Renfri’s story all the way to its brutal ending.

The Witcher is told in a non-linear matter, which according to reports is inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, but it doesn’t work in the show’s favour, making it rather cumbersome to follow the various plotlines that merge in the finale.

We’d say the eight-episode-long season one is an easy miss, given the plethora of fantasy shows that exist in the streaming universe today, but the popularity of the books perhaps have a different story to tell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Henry Cavill The Witcher The Witcher review
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp