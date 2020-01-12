Indraneel Das By

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra spoke to New Indian Express and shed light on India’s chances in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. He also emphasised the need to adopt a scientific approach and host big-ticket events to promote sports in the country.

Will we have more athletes at the Olympics this time?



As of now, we have 61* athletes (*before Fouaad qualified) who have qualified for the Olympics. There are quite a few disciplines left in which we will qualify. We expect more athletes in sports like boxing, badminton, tennis, wrestling, athletics to qualify. I am certain that the number will definitely cross 100. It might even surpass the strength of India’s contingent in the Rio Olympics. I am quite positive that we will do well this time.

Whether the numbers will translate into medals? Will the medals be more?



If say there are about 29 medal prospects, then in terms of medals we should be hoping somewhere in the double figures. There are sports in which we have been performing well, and I must say there are very high hopes this time. In terms of quality at the Olympics, rest assured, it has to be good. For the Olympics, unlike in some multi-discipline sports, you have to qualify. Everybody cannot participate. Some sports you have to go through a qualifying process while in some sports you qualify through rankings. That means you have been consistently doing well at that particular sport. I am not talking about places that are filled with country quota. So in terms of some sports, we are right there. In terms of winning medals, we can have some kind of a basic idea where we are placed.

2010 Commonwealth Games still seems to be our success moment when it comes to preparation and results. It is believed London Olympics success was due to 2010 Commonwealth Games.



Do you think we failed to sustain our momentum up to the Rio Olympics?



I will not say momentum. The 2012 London Games came two years after India hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi. It’s been a great ground for preparation but I think it’s about knowing when and how to peak. What matters is how you prepare for the Olympics.



Certain things need a scientific approach. For example, in today’s world, we cannot just rely on badam or ghee. There has to be a scientific approach and everything needs to be analysed scientifically. Fitness has to improve in all sports. It is essential. We have been changing at a fast pace but we need to do more. Good diet and mental conditioning are other aspects. The graph has to go up. Going ahead there should be an improvement. The federations too need to be more proactive. We have improved the support system now but in the end, it’s the athletes who have to deliver. We can send as many number but athletes need to deliver.

What is the role of the IOA during these Games? Does it remain a spectator or does it have a bigger role to play?



When it comes to selection, the IOA has no role. It’s the federation which selects athletes. However, for multi-discipline events we facilitate. All entries have to go through us. All teams will be fielded by us. At the same time, we are not acting like a postman. We discuss with national federations (we keep having meetings) about the preparation of our athletes. We discuss ways to improve. We discuss with ministry.

I believe for us to cross that 10-12 medal barrier, we have to concentrate on disciplines that have more medals on offer. We have to start doing well in athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling where there are more medals at stake. Sports in which we do well may fetch 10-12 medals. For athletes, the Olympics should be the pinnacle of all events. We should not be satisfied with winning medals at the South Asian Games or Commonwealth Games. We must aim for the Olympics. I must say the government assistance also has gone up.

How essential is hosting big-ticket multi-discipline events like Asian Games or Olympics?



We cannot be just watching big-ticket events on TV. Hosting events is also integral in promoting awareness. We can bring the crowd out to the grounds. You have to bring them here. We also have to be continuously hosting it. No point in hosting one event in 2010 and then wait for more than decades to host another. We should keep bringing world championships, world cups, and other big events. This helps both players and sports lovers. It helps to create sporting culture in the country.