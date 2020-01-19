Home Magazine

New Year, New Home: Designs to dominate 2020

Needless to say, interior designers are going to have a field day with this trend.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

A perfect blend of luxury and comfort, velvet may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s going to be steaming hot in 2020.

A perfect blend of luxury and comfort, velvet may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s going to be steaming hot in 2020.

A new year means a fresh start and it’s the perfect time to revamp your home. If you’re trying to figure out what to do with your home this year, here are a few trends that interior designers and bloggers believe will make their way into homes in 2020.

MORE IS MORE: Minimalism is out and maximalism is in. While minimalism focuses on toning things down and making it simple and straightforward, maximalism is the complete opposite. Maximalism is about embracing the grandeur. Needless to say, interior designers are going to have a field day with this trend. Big, bold, bright colours and patterns, gaudy decor and colourful abstract paintings. It’s caring without actually caring. Of course, you’ll have to use some restraint. It’s easy to quickly leave bold and lively and tread into busy and cluttered. Regardless, we’ve gone from less is more to more is more.

VELVET SHEEN: A perfect blend of luxury and comfort, velvet may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s going to be steaming hot in 2020. When most people think of velvet, they’re often thinking about the fuddy-duddy old red velvet upholstery of yesteryear. This year and into the next, interior design firms are taking a deep dive into velvet design options, particularly for sofas. And colour options are wider than ever. We’re talking vibrant blues, pinks, burnt orange and shades of taupe. The possibilities for velvet furniture in 2020 are truly endless.

FLORAL WALLPAPER: Floral wallpapers are a big throwback-turned-contemporary trend to look forward to in 2020. Florals have technically been around for a long time, but there’s a big difference between the floral trends of 2020, and the old pink flowery wallpaper and chintzy furniture you might remember seeing in your grandmother’s home. The 2020 florals are an abstract, chic rendition of this interior design classic that incorporate patterns of different sizes and colours in contemporary designs.

MIXED METALS: Metals are going to be all over the place in 2020. We’re talking silver, gold, tin, bronze and copper—use them individually or mix them up, the choice is yours. Silver and brown metals will work well together, like iron and gold or bronze. But be careful not to mix more than three metals in one space, or your decor could become way too busy and overwhelming for one room. Also, tin panels are predicted to be a popular backsplash option for kitchens.

WARM NEUTRALS: The prediction for 2020 sees warm neutrals making their way in, while cool neutrals fade into the background. Easy on the eye, warm neutrals are perfect for creating a look of understated elegance. In a living room, they’re not just great for walls, they’re also excellent options for furniture including sofas and chairs. If you’re dreaming of a cosy sanctuary for a perfect night’s sleep, you might like to try painting your bedroom a mix of warm hues, such as soft truffle, nutmeg, warm honey and milk chocolate. The pale tones will create a serene atmosphere, while the deeper shades will evoke a sense of luxury.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Interior Design
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp