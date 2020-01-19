New Year, New Home: Designs to dominate 2020

Express News Service By

A new year means a fresh start and it’s the perfect time to revamp your home. If you’re trying to figure out what to do with your home this year, here are a few trends that interior designers and bloggers believe will make their way into homes in 2020.

MORE IS MORE: Minimalism is out and maximalism is in. While minimalism focuses on toning things down and making it simple and straightforward, maximalism is the complete opposite. Maximalism is about embracing the grandeur. Needless to say, interior designers are going to have a field day with this trend. Big, bold, bright colours and patterns, gaudy decor and colourful abstract paintings. It’s caring without actually caring. Of course, you’ll have to use some restraint. It’s easy to quickly leave bold and lively and tread into busy and cluttered. Regardless, we’ve gone from less is more to more is more.

VELVET SHEEN: A perfect blend of luxury and comfort, velvet may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s going to be steaming hot in 2020. When most people think of velvet, they’re often thinking about the fuddy-duddy old red velvet upholstery of yesteryear. This year and into the next, interior design firms are taking a deep dive into velvet design options, particularly for sofas. And colour options are wider than ever. We’re talking vibrant blues, pinks, burnt orange and shades of taupe. The possibilities for velvet furniture in 2020 are truly endless.

FLORAL WALLPAPER: Floral wallpapers are a big throwback-turned-contemporary trend to look forward to in 2020. Florals have technically been around for a long time, but there’s a big difference between the floral trends of 2020, and the old pink flowery wallpaper and chintzy furniture you might remember seeing in your grandmother’s home. The 2020 florals are an abstract, chic rendition of this interior design classic that incorporate patterns of different sizes and colours in contemporary designs.

MIXED METALS: Metals are going to be all over the place in 2020. We’re talking silver, gold, tin, bronze and copper—use them individually or mix them up, the choice is yours. Silver and brown metals will work well together, like iron and gold or bronze. But be careful not to mix more than three metals in one space, or your decor could become way too busy and overwhelming for one room. Also, tin panels are predicted to be a popular backsplash option for kitchens.

WARM NEUTRALS: The prediction for 2020 sees warm neutrals making their way in, while cool neutrals fade into the background. Easy on the eye, warm neutrals are perfect for creating a look of understated elegance. In a living room, they’re not just great for walls, they’re also excellent options for furniture including sofas and chairs. If you’re dreaming of a cosy sanctuary for a perfect night’s sleep, you might like to try painting your bedroom a mix of warm hues, such as soft truffle, nutmeg, warm honey and milk chocolate. The pale tones will create a serene atmosphere, while the deeper shades will evoke a sense of luxury.