PlyMahal launches an opulent new range of metallic panels

The finishes include Grey Stone, Rust Silver, Corten Steel, Old Messing and Vintage.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Known for its exclusive curation of luxurious decorative panels, veneers and highlighters, Delhi-based brand PlyMahal’s latest launch features inspired interpretations of rare metals, delicate textures and lively patterns. Called ’Splendid Stories,’ it is a prime example of exceptional craftsmanship and contemporary decoration.

According to Pankaj Kumar, director of PlyMahal, “Our collection is a celebration of exquisite details. From the tastefully distressed patina of metals to the whimsy of geometric patterns, we have sought to capture subtle intricacies through expertly engineered decor surfaces. These designs convey a sense of delicate movements while offering a stunning graphic impression. Despite their richness, these decorative panels don’t overwhelm but enrich interiors with their captivating storytelling.”

Bringing together the primary function of decorative panels of high decorative value with the technical properties of resistance to water and termites—the Splendid Stories collection makes an opulent statement in any room.

Visually enchanting from far, the intricate designs reveal the labours of fine workmanship when viewed up close. These panels can be used as architectural features as well as to enliven walls, furniture, cabinetry and kitchen backsplashes. Suitable for both contract and domestic use, they are available in sizes of 2,440x1,220 mm (8x4) and a thickness of 1.5 mm.

The finishes include Grey Stone, Rust Silver, Corten Steel, Old Messing and Vintage. Price on request.

CORRIGENDUM: In our edition dated December 29, 2019, on Page 11 as part of The Culture Power List in Design, the name of interior designer Nitin Kohli has been mistakenly carried as Nikhil Kohli. The error is regretted.

