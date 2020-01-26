Home Magazine

Treating mental health during infertility  

Infertility affects millions of people across the world. But the consequences of the condition are beyond physical.

For representation purposes

Infertility affects millions of people across the world. But the consequences of the condition are beyond physical. Studies have shown that infertility has a profound impact on the health of women as well as men. The reproductive system affects the mental, emotional, spiritual and sexual aspects of life. Most men and women go through anxiety and depression during the treatment of infertility. With every passing month, emotions such as anger, sadness, hope, and guilt get a stronger hold on both partners as there is lack of information on lifestyle modifications, personal and religious interventions, and family intervention that confuses the couple seeking treatment.

Even though it is a medical problem, infertility has been associated with shame and secrecy. This makes it difficult to ask for help from friends and family. Going through infertility leads to frustration and disappointment without the love and support from others. Here are a few symptoms that should prompt those seeking treatment to consult a psychiatrist or psychologist:

  •  Loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed
  • Feeling depressed on most days for most of the day
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  •  Weight gain or loss and not because of a health condition or dieting
  •  Trouble in concentrating or thinking clearly
  •  Frequent thoughts of suicide or death
  • Feeling ashamed, guilty and worthless

If these symptoms are making normal functioning difficult, one should get help and make an appointment with a psychologist who will assist in lifestyle modifications catered to personal and treatment needs. 
For treating depression, anxiety and other such psychosomatic problems, there are several medications available. However, there needs to be details shared as it might intervene with the infertility treatment. In some cases, an individual might have to try more than one medication to see which one works best for them. Another way of treating depression, anxiety and psychosomatic ailments is therapy. During treatments such as couple therapy, a person shares their feelings, how their life is affected by infertility, sets future goals and seeks strategies that could improve their relationship. Infertility can often create a crack in the relationship. 

It is important to get regular exercise and a healthy diet during the treatment. Couples should try a shared activity or a new hobby. This gives them an opportunity to rebalance their life and have something to look forward to. Finding a group with people who are going through or have had gone through a similar experience is considered helpful. They can give tips to manage stress, keep relationships healthy and reassure that no one is alone. Counsellor, Apollo CM Fertility, Bengaluru 

