Why did a 16-year-old shoot five of his classmates and himself

Two teens dead after a 16-year-old shoots five classmates and himself in 16 seconds.” A teen whose birthday was on Thursday (November 14, 2019) went to his Southern California high school in Los Angeles, pulled a pistol from his backpack and shot five classmates and himself in 16 seconds, authorities said. Two victims—a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy—died at a hospital. Three students were wounded and taken by ambulance from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the 16-year-old suspected gunman is in critical condition. He used the last bullet from a .45-calibre pistol on himself. The suspect’s name is Nathaniel Berhow, law enforcement sources told the media.

Once again ‘Shooting in a US school’ news hits the headlines as the bullets hit the helpless victims. What is the reason for such frequent massacre in the world’s most developed country? What is the root cause and what is the solution?

Many US thinkers are thinking of mental illness as the cause and strict gun laws as the solution. Some disagree with solution thinking it as infringement on the basic human right to protect oneself from anti elements. This is the ongoing debate and no solution has arrived at consensus while many innocents are losing precious lives in the deferral.

It is estimated that US civilians own 393 million firearms. The US has the highest estimated number of guns per capita, at 120.5 guns for every 100 people. Statistics show the countries having fewer guns per capita have less incidents of gun shooting. It is quite obvious! So reduce the guns in the country thus gun violence will reduce. But is the solution so simple? In China, people have fewer guns but the incidents of knife attacks on schoolchildren are common. In India, acid attacks on fair sex are common. So, is gun control the solution? No. Mind control is the actual solution!

Einstein said solutions cannot be found on the same level on which the problems exit. Gun control or no gun control is not the solution but mind control is the solution. Krishna in Gita 6.6 says, “For him who has conquered the mind, the mind is the best of friends; but for one who has failed to do so, his mind will remain the greatest enemy.”

Mind is the greatest enemy if uncontrolled. It becomes the enemy of the individual and the enemy for others around him. And 99 percent of people today don’t have control over their minds. If someone with an uncontrolled mind doesn’t possess gun, he still can be perilous. While someone who has controlled mind may have gun but will not be harmful, rather helpful to others. Just like a knife in the hands of a murderer can take lives while in the hands of a surgeon can save lives.

So, the mind control is the ultimate remedy for stopping this reiterated gun violence around the globe.

In today’s world, we see the philosophy of “absolute freedom in life” is becoming flagrant and rampant. No one wants any restrictions or regulations and just wants to follow the transcriptions of mind. America boasts itself as the “Land of free”. In schools and colleges, they don’t want any values to be taught. The teenagers in schools engage in sinful activities like illicit sex, drug trafficking, boozing, etc.

Many children from childhood are fed liquefied beef as alimental drink. People are engaging in appalling sinful activities. The whole society in the developed countries adheres to this philosophy of freedom and especially the youngsters going to schools and colleges. Once these youngsters had a slogan: “Don’t listen to anyone above 30 years old.” So if one just acts according to the dictations of one’s own mind without following any regulations is surely digging his own grave. Because more one succumbs to the mind, more ornery it becomes. The nature of water is to flow down.

Similarly, the nature of mind is to pull you down to base desires. When the water is raised by force of motor to overhead water tank and stored there, it can be used for so many constructive purposes. Likewise, if we regulate our mind and try to elevate it by chanting the holy names of God, it can be used for many productive purposes. So, the process for controlling the mind is chanting mantra. Mantra means one that can deliver the mind from angst. And the mantra containing the names of Lord cures the maladies of the mind. Chanting such mantras regularly has dominant effect on mind. Mind can be commanded and utilised for higher purpose of life.

If everyone takes to this process of chanting the names of God, categorically there won’t remain the problem of gun violence or any kind of violence, and the world will become spiritual!

The mantra especially for this age is: Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare; Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare.

The author is a Spiritual Guru at International Society for Krishna Consciousness