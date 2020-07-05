STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Good Earth launches all-white summer collection capsulating the serene spirit of the season

The collection comprises a range of apparel (Chhaya) and home linen (Chand Bagh) that captures the unhurried languor of the season.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

The materials used are fine handloom cotton, diaphanous Chanderis and ethereal muslins with delicate jamdani motifs deftly woven into the fabric. All of which are uplifted by hints of tonal embroidery, scalloping and crochet.

The materials used are fine handloom cotton, diaphanous Chanderis and ethereal muslins with delicate jamdani motifs deftly woven into the fabric. All of which are uplifted by hints of tonal embroidery, scalloping and crochet.

Inspired by the subtle charm of moments of stillness and the quietude this season brings with it, Good Earth’s Summer ’20 collection—STILL—is all about delighting in the adventures of going nowhere.

The collection comprises a range of apparel (Chhaya) and home linen (Chand Bagh) that captures the unhurried languor of the season.

“STILL has been conceptualised keeping in mind the current times, slow life and the need to stay indoors. Our designers delved into a slower rhythm to create a sublime range of apparel and home linen that captures the stillness of summer and the romance of this time.

From the choice of fabrics to the silhouettes, the collection features an all-white palette, relaxed cuts, fine fabrics, tonal embroidery and delicate handcrafted details, making the line-up ideal for time largely spent indoors,” says Anita Lal, founder and creative director, Good Earth.

Chhaya is thus a line-up of breezy loungewear with free-flowing silhouettes for everyday comfort as well as kurtas, chogas and kaftans in soothing white.

The materials used are fine handloom cotton, diaphanous Chanderis and ethereal muslins with delicate jamdani motifs deftly woven into the fabric. All of which are uplifted by hints of tonal embroidery, scalloping and crochet.

The Chand Bagh range of home linen in soft ivory is crafted from fine linen fabric and cotton.

This all-white range is highlighted with tonal embroidery in a floral jaal pattern to create the perfect vision of summer.

“With the shift in the scenario and our audience mostly interacting with us through digital mediums, we have also curated three exclusive Instagram experiences with artists in diverse fields exploring ‘Stillness’ through their craft—the idea of Stillness in Motion, Stillness in Mind and Stillness in Life. Perhaps a time like this which has compelled us to be where we are and adapt to a slower pace of life, reminds us that we don’t always need to worry about being somewhere. Movement isn’t necessary to be moving.

"Just a little imagination. Just where we are, being ‘still’. Not moving but feeling a joy that flows from somewhere deep and permanent,” says Lal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Good Earth Good Earth summer collection
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp