Good Earth launches all-white summer collection capsulating the serene spirit of the season

Inspired by the subtle charm of moments of stillness and the quietude this season brings with it, Good Earth’s Summer ’20 collection—STILL—is all about delighting in the adventures of going nowhere.

The collection comprises a range of apparel (Chhaya) and home linen (Chand Bagh) that captures the unhurried languor of the season.

“STILL has been conceptualised keeping in mind the current times, slow life and the need to stay indoors. Our designers delved into a slower rhythm to create a sublime range of apparel and home linen that captures the stillness of summer and the romance of this time.

From the choice of fabrics to the silhouettes, the collection features an all-white palette, relaxed cuts, fine fabrics, tonal embroidery and delicate handcrafted details, making the line-up ideal for time largely spent indoors,” says Anita Lal, founder and creative director, Good Earth.

Chhaya is thus a line-up of breezy loungewear with free-flowing silhouettes for everyday comfort as well as kurtas, chogas and kaftans in soothing white.

The materials used are fine handloom cotton, diaphanous Chanderis and ethereal muslins with delicate jamdani motifs deftly woven into the fabric. All of which are uplifted by hints of tonal embroidery, scalloping and crochet.

The Chand Bagh range of home linen in soft ivory is crafted from fine linen fabric and cotton.

This all-white range is highlighted with tonal embroidery in a floral jaal pattern to create the perfect vision of summer.

“With the shift in the scenario and our audience mostly interacting with us through digital mediums, we have also curated three exclusive Instagram experiences with artists in diverse fields exploring ‘Stillness’ through their craft—the idea of Stillness in Motion, Stillness in Mind and Stillness in Life. Perhaps a time like this which has compelled us to be where we are and adapt to a slower pace of life, reminds us that we don’t always need to worry about being somewhere. Movement isn’t necessary to be moving.

"Just a little imagination. Just where we are, being ‘still’. Not moving but feeling a joy that flows from somewhere deep and permanent,” says Lal.