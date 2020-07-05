STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Needle therapy for immunity and sleep 

Treatment with acupuncture to promote immunity is generally given thrice a week for about four weeks and then a maintenance treatment of once a week is sufficient.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Acupuncture has been proven scientifically by many studies to improve immunity against all types of viral and bacterial infections.

1. Mechanism of Acupuncture in modulating immunity: Immunity is of two types (born innate and acquired immunity). Acupuncture works to improve our acquired immunity by:

  • Reinforcement of natural killer cells (NK). NK cells play a vital role in killing virus-infected cells by increasing levels of interferon and endorphins in the body.

  • Modulation of TH1/TH2 cell responses is an important cause of immune diseases/infections. Acupuncture rebalances these cell responses by activating certain cytokines, which help to fight the disease. For example, in chronic asthma/allergic bronchitis, the TH 2 cell response is overactive, leading to high levels of IGE in the body. Acupuncture helps restore the TH 1 and TH 2 balance to normal.

  • Neural-immune communication:- Acupuncture activates the hypothalamus, which causes the release of endorphins, which further act on opioid receptors present throughout the body. Activation of the hypothalamus also regulates the activity of the Autonomic Nervous System.

2. Mechanism of Acupuncture in sleep disorders/stress due to fear of Covid-19 infection:

  • Insertion of Acupuncture needles activates peripheral nerves and muscles through sensory stimulation, which further modulates the parasympathetic nervous system (a major regulator of sleep)

  • Acupuncture regulates various neurotransmitters and hormonal factors like endorphins, serotonin, norepinephrine, ACTH and melatonin. (All of which play a major role in sleep regulation).

Acupuncture Treatment: Most common scientific studies have been conducted using acupoints DU.20, P.6, ST.36 and SP.6.

Treatment with acupuncture to promote immunity is generally given thrice a week for about four weeks and then a maintenance treatment of once a week is sufficient. Other adjuvant modalities:

  • Moxibustion, in which a herb (Artemesia vulgaris) is made into a roll and burnt over an acupuncture point ST.36 (10 minutes each side). 

  • It can also be used as a self-help device to improve immunity. This point is also known in Acupuncture as a point for treating 400 diseases.

  • Ear press needles at specific ear points can also be used to promote immunity and restore normal sleep patterns. Ear points used are shenmen, sympathetic, Lu, K and spleen points.

  • Catgut embedding therapy at a specific point on the anterior chest wall (REN 17) has also been used to improve respiratory capacity in patients with chronic asthma and COPD.

  • Electro-Acupuncture(EA): Electrodes are applied to certain acupuncture points to stimulate the body’s central nervous system (especially the hypothalamus) to produce specific neurotransmitters and opioids. These chemicals further enhance the patient’s immunity.

  • Cupping therapy: Application of special cups (Bamboo, plastic or glass) at certain target points helps to relax the tense muscles and induce a sense of calmness in the body. This helps induce sleep.

(The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Acupuncture needle therapy
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp