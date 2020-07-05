Needle therapy for immunity and sleep 

Dr Raman Kapur By

Acupuncture has been proven scientifically by many studies to improve immunity against all types of viral and bacterial infections.

1. Mechanism of Acupuncture in modulating immunity: Immunity is of two types (born innate and acquired immunity). Acupuncture works to improve our acquired immunity by:

Reinforcement of natural killer cells (NK). NK cells play a vital role in killing virus-infected cells by increasing levels of interferon and endorphins in the body.

Modulation of TH1/TH2 cell responses is an important cause of immune diseases/infections. Acupuncture rebalances these cell responses by activating certain cytokines, which help to fight the disease. For example, in chronic asthma/allergic bronchitis, the TH 2 cell response is overactive, leading to high levels of IGE in the body. Acupuncture helps restore the TH 1 and TH 2 balance to normal.

Neural-immune communication:- Acupuncture activates the hypothalamus, which causes the release of endorphins, which further act on opioid receptors present throughout the body. Activation of the hypothalamus also regulates the activity of the Autonomic Nervous System.

2. Mechanism of Acupuncture in sleep disorders/stress due to fear of Covid-19 infection:

Insertion of Acupuncture needles activates peripheral nerves and muscles through sensory stimulation, which further modulates the parasympathetic nervous system (a major regulator of sleep)

Acupuncture regulates various neurotransmitters and hormonal factors like endorphins, serotonin, norepinephrine, ACTH and melatonin. (All of which play a major role in sleep regulation).

Acupuncture Treatment: Most common scientific studies have been conducted using acupoints DU.20, P.6, ST.36 and SP.6.

Treatment with acupuncture to promote immunity is generally given thrice a week for about four weeks and then a maintenance treatment of once a week is sufficient. Other adjuvant modalities:

Moxibustion, in which a herb (Artemesia vulgaris) is made into a roll and burnt over an acupuncture point ST.36 (10 minutes each side).

It can also be used as a self-help device to improve immunity. This point is also known in Acupuncture as a point for treating 400 diseases.

Ear press needles at specific ear points can also be used to promote immunity and restore normal sleep patterns. Ear points used are shenmen, sympathetic, Lu, K and spleen points.

Catgut embedding therapy at a specific point on the anterior chest wall (REN 17) has also been used to improve respiratory capacity in patients with chronic asthma and COPD.

Electro-Acupuncture(EA): Electrodes are applied to certain acupuncture points to stimulate the body’s central nervous system (especially the hypothalamus) to produce specific neurotransmitters and opioids. These chemicals further enhance the patient’s immunity.

Cupping therapy: Application of special cups (Bamboo, plastic or glass) at certain target points helps to relax the tense muscles and induce a sense of calmness in the body. This helps induce sleep.

(The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi)