Pick your potion: Make skincare your priority with customised face creams

Express News Service By

Tired of experimenting with face creams? Looking for one that’s just right for you? Well, Ayurveda skincare brand, Forest Essentials, may just have the answer.

It has just launched a new service, Customised Creams, which are bespoke herbal facial care formulations that address unique skin concerns.

Through a carefully curated questionnaire and personalised communication followed by an in-depth analysis of responses by their Ayurvedic doctors and R&D team, Forest Essentials will formulate the most appropriate cream for an individual skin type, taking into account customers’ skin types, personality and lifestyle factors.

The natural ingredients are highly researched, potent and in their freshest form. They are hand-blended to ensure the consistency of the cream is best suited to be optimally absorbed by the skin.

In a transition to the new normal, the brand has used its time effectively and productively to research, review and re-analyse the needs of the community going forward.

Taking personalisation as the end-goal, the brand has realised that Customised Creams seamlessly tie into the new reality.

The service is intended to be online-oriented with the key element being interactions with Ayurveda experts over one-on-one calls and the brand’s web boutique coupled with no face to face interaction.

This finds the perfect balance between minimum contact, yet developing an offering that is unique to each individual.

So, if you’re interested in picking your own personalised potion, log on to the brand’s web boutique for further information.