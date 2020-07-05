STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Productivity in COVID-19 times: Author Sanjay Bahadur recommends five must-read books 

The book covers almost every aspect of Indian economy and suggests solutions without intimidating the reader with unnecessary graphs and figures.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Bahadur's debut novel, The Sound of Water, was longlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize and has been published in the US and in Italy. His last book came out in 2017—Bite of the Black Dogs.

Sanjay Bahadur's debut novel, The Sound of Water, was longlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize and has been published in the US and in Italy. His last book came out in 2017—Bite of the Black Dogs.

At any given point in time, a list of books to recommend to others is heavily influenced by what is happening in the world around us.

So here is a list of five books I would recommend in these times.

The Plague (1947) by Albert Camus comes to mind first. Set in French Algerian town of Oran, the novel is an existentialist exploration of a town and its people locked down in an epidemic, exposing human strengths and weaknesses, callousness and generosity.

Calcutta Chromosome (1995) by Amitav Ghosh glides into this list. Depicting an unspecified future, this rare science fiction from India connects mystical transmigration with genetic cloning as it reinvents seminal research of Sir Ronald Ross on malaria.

What The Economy Needs Now (2019) is a joint work by Abhijit Banerjee, Gita Gopinath, Raghuram Rajan and Mihir S Sharma, some of the most well-known economic thinkers of contemporary India.

The book covers almost every aspect of Indian economy and suggests solutions without intimidating the reader with unnecessary graphs and figures.

The Men Who Ruled India (1953) written by an ex-ICS officer, Philip Mason, is a brilliant piece of narrative history that shows the genesis of organised civil services in India. Full of facts and anecdotes, this is an excellent read for those who want to understand the origin of contemporary federal bureaucracy of India.

No list can be complete without a book that brings a smile. Malgudi Days (1943) by RK Narayan is one such classic that takes the reader on a journey of discovery of India through the lives of common men and women who live in its heartlands. It reveals the heart and soul of India.

In these dark times, these books will help create a better understanding of how the nation is dealing with the ongoing crisis.

They will give an informative, contemplative and stimulating lens to look at all that is happening and develop thoughts about what India will need to do in future for its people and its economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Bahadur Sanjay Bahadur books The Plague Calcutta Chromosome
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp