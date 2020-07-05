What is that truth finally?

Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

Having described the truth in many ways in the Vivekachoodamani, Acharya Sri Adi Sankara gets straight to the core of the nature of Brahman almost half way into the poetry. The description is direct. Brahman is supreme.

There is nothing beyond it that exists. It is one without a second. It is existence itself. In our day-to-day life, we have expressions such as the newspaper is, the book is, the phone is, he is, she is, it is, they are, we are, joy is, love is, anger is, jealousy is, competition is, the nation is, the world is.

The list can be endless as there are so many things, people, situations and experiences to describe. That most expansive reality called Brahman is the component of everything that exists. That existence is one and it can never become non-existent.

It is pure and it is a special experience that happens within one’s self. It is spotless and taintless. It exists in that state of mind which is supremely calm.

There is no beginning for this Brahman and there will be no end too. It does not perform any specific actions.

It just is as existence. Its true form is an endless experience of bliss, which is not intermittently distracted by sorrow, grief or other emotions. The one that creates the appearance of difference and multiplicity is Maya or an illusory perception of a temporary reality, rather than the truly existing truth.

If, for instance, we look at a forest, there are trees, leaves, branches, flowers, creepers, a thick heady fragrance, dead leaves, mulch, insects, animals and birds, their sounds and shrill noises, and so many different things.

This perception of difference in our minds is Maya. When we look closely, we see that it is that one life force that has become the trees, leaves, branches, flowers and all that makes the forest. That one, undivided life force is the reality and everything else is mere perception, called Maya.

This Brahman is free from the influence of Maya or altered perception of reality. So, there are no differences whatsoever. It may be a laptop, a water bottle, a mobile phone, a book, a desk, a photograph and a pen stand. We may see them as different objects.

They all fall into one category called existence and that is Brahman. That Brahman is eternal, it is pure joy to experience, it has no parts to it, it cannot be measured by any tools or any yardstick. It has no form. It is not manifest before our sense perceptions as an object, it cannot be called by any name, it cannot be denuded or reduced. It cannot be revealed by any light. It is a light unto itself.

