STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Be careful of these water-borne diseases during monsoons 

Monsoons are a relief after the scorching summer, however, they can bring in a lot of menaces if not managed well.

Published: 12th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

sstomach

For representational purposes

Monsoons are a relief after the scorching summer, however, they can bring in a lot of menaces if not managed well. As is with every seasonal change, our bodies try to adjust to the new temperature, and hence, knowing how to prepare oneself is necessary. Speaking about monsoons, especially parts of the country that receive heavy rainfall, a necessary focus becomes immunity, as the transition from summer to monsoon can make it particularly vulnerable. It also increases the chance of getting affected by water-borne diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, Hepatitis A and E, jaundice, food poisoning, malaria, dengue, certain fungal infections and more. 

In light of this, one thing needs to be kept in mind at all times, ie. gut equals immunity. This is the cornerstone of your defence system. It’s said that 80 percent of your immunity depends on your gut health, the strength of which depends on an overall lifestyle, and not just a single food item or supplement.
Here are some things one must take care of to boost their gut health and bolster immunity:

Avoid consuming raw, green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce, cabbage, Brussel sprouts, and others during the monsoon, as they carry a high risk of contamination. Monsoon is also the breeding season for many insects and worms, and they tend to lay eggs on the leaves of plants, so avoid consuming raw leafy greens at any cost. Also, apart from the risk of ingesting pathogens, raw vegetables can upset the digestive system, especially for those who are susceptible to stomach troubles. 

*Thoroughly washing of fruits and vegetables is a must in every season, but specially in monsoons, because you never know what we might accidentally consume along with it. You can buy a chemical-free, safe vegetable and fruit-washing solution, or make one on your own.

*Consume seasonal foods during monsoon. This is true of all year round but monsoon is a crucial period. Consume a diet that’s local as the fruits and vegetables have certain properties that offer benefits for that particular season. For instance, mangoes available in summer help boost immunity for the upcoming monsoons.

*Make use of common kitchen spices to boost immunity such as turmeric, cumin, ginger, garlic, cloves, basil leaves, and black pepper. You can brew them into tea, make a concoction or a water infusion, or simply add these to your daily cooking.

*Feed your gut good bacteria (probiotics) as well as prebiotics, to maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Prebiotics are necessary too, although, they are often undercooked. Prebiotics serve as food for the probiotics. Good examples of these are garlic, apple, asparagus, apple cider vinegar, 
and raw banana.

*In case you contract a stomach infection, it may be necessary to include a good quality probiotic supplement that your healthcare expert can recommend.

The author is a Mumbai-based holistic lifestyle coach—Integrative Medicine

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water-borne diseases  monsoons
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp