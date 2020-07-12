Be careful of these water-borne diseases during monsoons 

Luke Coutinho By

Monsoons are a relief after the scorching summer, however, they can bring in a lot of menaces if not managed well. As is with every seasonal change, our bodies try to adjust to the new temperature, and hence, knowing how to prepare oneself is necessary. Speaking about monsoons, especially parts of the country that receive heavy rainfall, a necessary focus becomes immunity, as the transition from summer to monsoon can make it particularly vulnerable. It also increases the chance of getting affected by water-borne diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, Hepatitis A and E, jaundice, food poisoning, malaria, dengue, certain fungal infections and more.

In light of this, one thing needs to be kept in mind at all times, ie. gut equals immunity. This is the cornerstone of your defence system. It’s said that 80 percent of your immunity depends on your gut health, the strength of which depends on an overall lifestyle, and not just a single food item or supplement.

Here are some things one must take care of to boost their gut health and bolster immunity:

Avoid consuming raw, green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce, cabbage, Brussel sprouts, and others during the monsoon, as they carry a high risk of contamination. Monsoon is also the breeding season for many insects and worms, and they tend to lay eggs on the leaves of plants, so avoid consuming raw leafy greens at any cost. Also, apart from the risk of ingesting pathogens, raw vegetables can upset the digestive system, especially for those who are susceptible to stomach troubles.

*Thoroughly washing of fruits and vegetables is a must in every season, but specially in monsoons, because you never know what we might accidentally consume along with it. You can buy a chemical-free, safe vegetable and fruit-washing solution, or make one on your own.

*Consume seasonal foods during monsoon. This is true of all year round but monsoon is a crucial period. Consume a diet that’s local as the fruits and vegetables have certain properties that offer benefits for that particular season. For instance, mangoes available in summer help boost immunity for the upcoming monsoons.

*Make use of common kitchen spices to boost immunity such as turmeric, cumin, ginger, garlic, cloves, basil leaves, and black pepper. You can brew them into tea, make a concoction or a water infusion, or simply add these to your daily cooking.

*Feed your gut good bacteria (probiotics) as well as prebiotics, to maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Prebiotics are necessary too, although, they are often undercooked. Prebiotics serve as food for the probiotics. Good examples of these are garlic, apple, asparagus, apple cider vinegar,

and raw banana.

*In case you contract a stomach infection, it may be necessary to include a good quality probiotic supplement that your healthcare expert can recommend.

The author is a Mumbai-based holistic lifestyle coach—Integrative Medicine