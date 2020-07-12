National Geographic Expeditions organizes virtual tour of Galapagos Islands

Nayare Ali By

Six hundred miles off the western coast of South America lies a special world—the world of Galapagos Islands. It’s a vast rugged terrain that overlooks the ocean that roars heartily. Most cruises or tours into the islands begin from and end here. It takes 48 hours to reach the island. Since travel in the real world is not possible right now, a virtual tour by National Geographic Expeditions seems like the best option. So join us on this adventure.

The route from India otherwise is arduous. You have to fly into Quito, the capital city of Ecuador, from where you can take a flight to Baltra Island and then a ferry ride to the Santa Cruz Island. But for now, we follow the National Geographic Explorer’s camera that captures the beauty of the place in the most precise way. We see clear blue skies that are dotted with white fluffy clouds. You can almost feel the cold air on your body with the way everything is played out. To start our journey, we hopped onto a jetty, that took us to the cruise liner. Our stomachs churned with anticipation.

The first day of the four-day tour began with exploring the Espanola Islands, especially its marine life. You envy the folks as you watch them go snorkelling or deep-sea diving in the ink-blue waters (they unpack and head to the nearest beach). There are fantastic close-up shots of deep-sea divers and the camera pans on shimmering sea slugs to glittering starfishes, from beautiful corals to jellyfish in vibrant hues, the tableau beneath the ocean is a display.

When you head back to the beach, the wide-angle camera shot makes you feel like a sea lion is waiting to welcome you. They’re usually seen lounging along with the mocking birds who’re hopping playfully, like they’re performing for the camera. During this 25-minute tour, on day one, you are taken on a virtual-photo expedition with the National Geographic photographers. This includes a three-hour (condensed to five minutes) trek through Espanola islands, where you’re sure to be greeted by iguanas blissfully feeding on leaves and albatross flapping their wings by the ocean.

On the second day you’ll find guests waking up at Floreana islands, (the camera pans on tranquil blue waters and an empty beach in the early hours) which has a creepy history of human disappearances and murders. But on a lighter note, you get to see blue-footed boobies and pink flamingos. Next, you’re taken to the historical Post Office Bay, set up in 1812, from where you can send postcards.

On the final day, it takes you to the Charles Darwin Research Centre where giant tortoises lumber at the Floriana Park within it. That marks the end of this cruise. On your return from Floreana island to the capital city Quito, you explore the Quito town with its seaside front, tiny homes, and vibrant. And on that cheerful note, you bid adieu.

Review: Virtual Tour

Galapagos Islands