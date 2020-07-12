STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The Pathway to Excellence

When the rest of the world was still in the dark ages the wise Indian had discovered the formula for Excellence. The focus shifted from external conquests to internal victory. 

Published: 12th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

The Bhagavad Gita is generally not associated with success, expertise in action or dynamism. Yet it presents the blueprint to not just material prosperity but happiness and growth to one’s potential. When the rest of the world was still in the dark ages the wise Indian had discovered the formula for Excellence. The focus shifted from external conquests to internal victory. The catchphrase was—Conquer the mind and you will conquer the world! 

An essential aspect of excellence is serenity of mind. When the mind is calm, the intellect is sharp and action brilliant. When the mind is agitated, you are unable to access your own knowledge, the thinking gets deviated and action flawed. The ancient Indian philosophers approached the situation scientifically. They examined what disturbed the mind. They found that thought of self was the culprit. A singer sings the wrong note when thought of self comes in the way. A job aspirant flounders at the interview when he’s obsessed with himself. A chef makes errors not due to lack of expertise but because of anxiety to please his guests!

Thus, excellence was not the exclusive privilege of only a select few. Everyone had privy to it—from the highest, most gifted, to the lowest, least endowed. All you had to do was master the technique of equanimity of mind. Do you feel deprived or blessed? Are you driven by deficiency motivation, the desire to acquire things that you do not have? Then you are unenthusiastic. You go through the motions of your job with boredom and disgust. This leads to failure and frustration. When you are deeply aware of the abundance that has been gifted to you, you develop the irresistible urge to give, contribute, add value to people. You become creative, motivated and successful. Abundance is a state of mind, unconnected with material assets. Sudama was a pauper but always felt abundant. The richest man may feel deprived!

Identify your passion, talent, gift. Fix a higher goal in that field. Work in a spirit of service and sacrifice for the ideal. Selfish action leads to mediocrity. All successful people worked unselfishly for a larger cause. Don Bradman did not play cricket for selfish ends. Mozart composed music for the sheer love of it. Einstein was dedicated to physics. When your attention shifts from the world to the Beyond, you perform selfless action. You neither work for a selfish end nor are you motivated to work for anything in the world. Tansen was a great musician in the court of the Mughal king, Akbar. Akbar wanted to listen to Tansen’s guru so they went to the village in which the guru lived. Swami Haridas was singing in the temple. Akbar was enthralled by the performance and asked Tansen what the difference between them was. Tansen replied, “I sing for you. He sings for God!”

Centuries before Six Sigma, Vedanta prescribed a six-point path to success in the Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 3, Verse 30. It consists of two aspects—creating energy and plugging the dissipation of energy.

Create Energy 
Focus: The intellect, the discriminating faculty in you, directs all activities to the achievement of the goal. All energy—light, wind or water—gains power when it is unidirectional. When thoughts are focused on one goal, they gain power. The same thoughts meandering in different directions lose power.
Surrender: Intellectual focus must be backed by emotional support, loyalty, devotion. Then the power of the goal resides in you. Mahatma Gandhi had surrendered to the nation. The power of 300 million Indians was with him. The higher the goal, the greater is the energy created.Action: The body must act dedicatedly towards the ideal. The more you act the more energy you create. An athlete has unbelievable energy. A couch potato lacks energy. Include a daily slot for exercise in your life.

Plug Dissipation
Energy is wasted in three ways—worry over the past, anxiety for the future and frenzy in the present. The intellect must focus the mind on the present action and not allow the mind to meander into wasteful avenues of the past and future. A batsman at 90 thinks of past misses and future 100. He gets clean bowled!  

However talented you may be, you cannot achieve success by yourself. Build strong teams. Feel one with your team members. View them as partners, not opponents. Shivaji, the great Maratha ruler, singlehandedly held the Mughals at bay in spite of limited resources and manpower because he had loyal troops. When the Mughals had captured a strategic fort near Pune, Shivaji called his trusted lieutenant Tanaji. Tanaji won the fort but lost his life in the battle. Shivaji was heartbroken and said—we got the fort but lost the lion. Since then the fort was named after Tanaji! 

When you gain success, remember it is transient and temporary. It will go some day. Enjoy it as long as it lasts but do not depend on it. Build inner reserves that will stand by you in times of calamities. When things go, as they must, you will not be shattered or heartbroken. 

Free Live Webinar on ‘The Secret of Staying Young’ by Jaya Row on July 19, 9 pm to 10 pm. To register, WhatsApp 9820138429. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhagavad Gita
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp