Zodiac Signs and Their Health 

Aries love spicy food and red meat and because of that, they get anxiety, acidity, acne, piles, hypertension, heart diseases or inflammation.

zodiac

For representational purposes

ARIES: They’re bold, adventurous competitors and are experts at being first. Headstrong and passionate, by virtue of their nature,they are always on the move, so they don’t put on weight easily. They can progress better by exploiting their strength, endurance, and confidence. Activities like boxing,weightlifting, martial arts, and football would suit them better, however, they should be patient and realistic about the results.

Aries love spicy food and red meat and because of that, they get anxiety, acidity, acne, piles, hypertension, heart diseases or inflammation. They should avoid spicy food, red meat and should have more lemons, yoghurt, and green vegetables. Soya bean, mustard, cloves, cinnamon, garlic, ginger, lemon iced tea, and lots of water should be added into their diet along with sea food, specially fish as it is an important source of vitamin E, that’s essential for them. 

TAURUS: They’re known for being a stabilisers and are grounded. They exercises tremendous patience. Their indulgence with rich food and lot of rest makes them develop a bulge. As they find it difficult to commit to hard workout schedules, they can choose exercises like cycling, walking, and swimming in a natural environment rather than closed spaces. 

GEMINI: They’re known for being intellectually alert. It is not too difficult for them to stay committed to a workout routine. These people love to stay fit and flexible and like to work out in a group. Activities like gymnastics, cycling, swimming, aerobics, dancing, and tennis are ideal. Pranayama is a must but they tend to avoid it due to restlessness. They are prone to chest disorder, asthma, cough, nervous disorder, dry skin, insomnia, hence, the ideal food would be steamed vegetables, nuts, high nutrients, and minerals such as calcium and magnesium. They should add garlic, ginger, pear, oranges, and yoghurt to their meals. 

CANCER: They’re are not only sensitive, they’re emotional nurtures  who loves spending time with family, but are also very tenacious. They’ll be motivated to lose weight if dieting and nutrition becomes a  family affair, with everyone involved. They should take up swimming, stretching and exercises, along with working out on the abdomen, as they tend to gain there. As they have little vitality, they should avoid alcohol, greasy food, milk products, non-vegetarian food, and excessive salt. They should eat steamed vegetables, nuts, fruits, and olive leaf. 

LEO: Leos love to exercise but must be pampered and persuaded. Being passionate about music, they’d find aerobic dance interesting. Their work out routine should be in fresh air, preferably in the morning. As they’re prone to heart attacks, spinal problems, digestive troubles, and migraines, they should have home cooked food. 

VIRGO: Virgos are tender beings, known for their perfectionism. However, they may feel easily discouraged if they don’t immediately get the results. They are naturally capable of high endurance exercises like long distance running, cycling, football, squash, cricket, gymnastics, and rock climbing. They should avoid street food and should have more calcium. Spinach, broccoli, and cabbage are important for their digestive system. Garlic can be had to avoid arthritis. Grams and salads should be added to their diet. 
