Adidas and McDonald’s collaborate to bring 'saucy sneakers' for all you basketball freaks

With a modern and unexpected interpretation that stays true to each brand’s heritage, Adidas and McDonald’s have added some exciting flavour to the basketball game by introducing the ‘Sauce Pack’ collection in India.

It is every player’s goal to develop their own game and have their own sauce on the court. International iconic basketball players such as James Harden, Damian Lillard and Tracy McGrady add their own flavour to the game and have redefined how the game can be played for the next generation.

These special collaboration sneakers from Adidas and McDonalds dial up the urban-pop culture sentiment with the ‘Sauce Pack’ collection, which is set to become the modern and unexpected interpretation in the sneaker landscape.

A go-to item on McDonald’s menu is the sauce. Each flavour features various ingredients on the lid and with Adidas footwear, it’s no different. The collection features three ranges— Harden Vol. 4, Dame 6 and TMAC 1.

Harden Vol. 4 comes in a purple and orange colourway that pulls inspiration from the garlic chilli sauce packaging and features the ingredients: a step back, deep 3 ball, crazy handles and the beard.

The sweet ‘n’ sour edition of Dame 6 highlights the duality of Damian Lillard’s game.

Blending his on- and off-court personalities, the Dame 6 is designed to resemble the classic dipping sauce packaging and features a green upper with orange accents.

Key ingredients include: the clutch gene, wrist-tap, layup package and deep 3 ball. Featuring a metallic gold upper and red details with the golden arches displayed on the outsole, the TMAC 1 pays tribute to the iconic Big Mac sauce.

Ingredients include the fade away jumper, deep 3 ball and post-game. Available at Adidas online and selected retail stores, the shoes are priced at Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999.