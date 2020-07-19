Shinie Antony By

Chorashastra: The Subtle Science of Thievery is a fun book, where for the most part the writer is having fun, and when he is having fun the readers are having too much fun.

Here and there one gets the feeling that the word count has been stretched to accommodate conventions of length, but mostly this is a must-read for its extraordinary plot and style dares.

Author VJ James is obviously no ordinary thinker, going into his plot with the studied tongue-in-cheek casualness of an expert storyteller—he tailors the telling to the tale.

A kind of trademark silliness emerges, creatively juggling reality and empathy with interruptions of formal language to highlight the satire elements, easily making conquests among readers, co-conspirators as we become to this unfolding saga of a thief, his thievery and his family of she-thief and little child-thieves.

When we first meet the thief, he is well-oiled like his colleagues, in order to execute the sudden escapes necessitated by the nature of this job, and clad in his underwear, the official uniform of all thieves.

The hero robs because robbing is in his blood, it is his art and craft, hobby and higher calling. It is also his heritage—his father and grandfather were petty thieves in their own time—and like any parent he worries his elder son may not join the family business.

He and his wife are your average lower middle-class couple in a typically patriarchal milieu, aspiring only to become middle class, to have a bigger house, to wear more gold, to send their kids to a better school...

His petty pilfering days are over when he meets a professor who trains him in the art of his profession.

Once he masters these secrets, nothing can stop him from being Burglar King.

There is Sofia Maria, whose house he goes to rob but who robs his heart instead. There is the random sleeping woman who raises in him the perennial dilemma—chain-snatch or fondle breast?—for thieves have needs too, sometimes at workplace.

There is a king too, embossed on a coin, from a past century, who is an unwilling witness to the sudden prosperity of the protagonist.

‘How many people knew that beside human-life, plant-life and animal-life, there existed coin-life as well?’ he muses. The tragedies of his royal highness contribute to the characterisation triumphs in this book.

It is also ultimately a story of greed and avarice, of hoarding and counting, of the Scrooge in all of us, of the unhappiness holding us back by the hem of our souls.

Our hands are busy fingering coins, patting what we own with the thrill of possessiveness. How much is enough? Is human satiety a myth?

A narrative high is thus induced, with the story’s heart beating for its protagonist, revealing simultaneously societal absurdities, our obsession with lacks and locks, with amassing—but this high is punctured at unexpected junctures with either unrelated verbosity or even a brief lack of wit.

Which is not to say this is not adequately witty, because it is, but just to stress the importance of consistent brilliance in a book like this.

When the very premise is founded on the ridiculous, then the Bible of Nonsense needs its own babble, a grammar that steers the flow in that direction. Sudden anchor drop is keenly felt.

Since this is a translation we are unaware of any significant change in tone or idiom from the original, but no such deficiency is felt in the reading.

The story has a scatterbrained quality to it that seems deliberate, not to mention delicious. Chorashastra has a chutzpah that is both authentic and arresting.

Despite the mild quibbles aired here—which owe their anxiety only to the avarice of wanting more from any over-the-counter product—this is a novel with its heart in the right place and its words in the right mouths.