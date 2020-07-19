Need an elegantly minimalist watch? Check out Samsung's new 'Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G'

Samsung India has just launched its Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition, the brand’s first smartwatch to be made in India.

With this launch, Samsung’s 4G smartwatch range now comprises nine distinct colour finishes, 3 sizes (42mm, 44mm and 46mm) and two unique design templates—elegant classic of the Watch 4G and modern minimalistic of the Watch Active2.

“With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of ‘Make for India’ programme,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, in a release.

Besides e-SIM connectivity and Social Media apps, the new watch makes it even easier to stay in the groove through Samsung’s partnership with Spotify.

It allows users to easily browse through their music and podcasts on Spotify and enjoy an uninterrupted listening experience.

The watch also comes with 39 workout trackers built in with many of them focusing on indoor workouts, as well as improved sleep analysis and stress algorithms.

The watch comes in three finishes, Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold, and is priced at Rs 28,490.