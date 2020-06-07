STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Candid screenshots: Photographers take to virtual photoshoots amid COVID-19 restrictions

Using tools such as Facetime, Google Duo and Zoom, photographers also realised that a virtual photo shoot could be set up anywhere in the world from the comfort of one’s home.

Published: 07th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

While photographers are learning the new tricks, the models too have to undertake a crash course in lighting and styling. (Photo | Nanda Gopan)

In an attempt to stay relevant, these last few months have seen services from education to entertainment take to the digital medium.

Using tools such as Facetime, Google Duo and Zoom, photographers also realised that a virtual photo shoot could be set up anywhere in the world from the comfort of one’s home.

Kerala-based photographer Nanda Gopan is doing just that. His choice of medium is Google Duo.

“Virtual photoshoots require good internet connection, as it is entirely done through a video chatting platform.

"The photographer takes a picture on his laptop screen, either with a camera or by taking a screenshot,” he explains. While many photographers do use a camera—at times, even a DSLR—they rue that shooting the computer/laptop screen often results in pixelated lines on the final image, also the image loses sharpness and contrast.

His virtual shoot

But the drawbacks are not stopping the photographers from experimenting. Most agree that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.

“The best thing about these virtual sessions is that you can literally set up a shoot almost anywhere in the world. Using Zoom, you can brainstorm with the stakeholders. Sometime ago, I did a shoot in Malaysia without moving an inch,” says Abhay Narayan, a Mumbai-based photographer.

“It is definitely a fun way of doing things, but creatively it is pretty restricting,” he adds.

Celebrities globally are also encouraging the trend.

From supermodel Bella Hadid to Ananya Panday and Jacqueline Fernandez closer home, everyone is now going online.

While photographers are learning the new tricks, the models too have to undertake a crash course in lighting and styling.

“I make the models walk me through their houses and show the position of windows and doors from which light streams in, to decide the composition of the frame,” explains Nanda, a final-year botany student of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.

In the absence of a physical set-up, the model’s phone camera becomes the photographer’s eyes. As Abhay says, it does restrain creativity, but then as the saying goes: When in Rome…

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
virtual photoshoots covid 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp