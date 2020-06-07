STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decoding and reclaiming Ram: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP turned author Pavan K Varma on his upcoming book

The author talks to Medha Dutta Yadav about his recent book and how best to go forward in his political endeavours
 

Former Rajya Sabha MP turned author Pavan K Varma (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

In these confusing times, is this book your way of reclaiming Ram?

Yes. Ram is one of the most loved deities in the Hindu pantheon. Unfortunately, some illiterate bigots are seeking to appropriate him for all the wrong reasons.

They are using the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to inflict violence, sow hatred, attack the vulnerable, create religious divide, wreak vengeance, and justify uncouth behaviour.

What is most regrettable is that their misplaced aggression is in inverse proportion to their knowledge of who Ram is, and what he stands for.

By thus misusing the glorious name of Ram, they are devaluing his legacy, and demeaning Hinduism itself. It is incumbent on all Hindus, who have true faith in Lord Ram, to reclaim him from the hands of these lumpen and ignorant vandals.  
 
How do you define Ram? God or ‘Maryadapuroshattam’?

Ram is God because he is ‘Maryadapurushottam’.

If Krishna is ‘Leelapurushottam’, who steals butter and teases the gopis while also delivering the immortal message of the Bhagwad Gita, Ram is the epitome of rectitude, the touchstone of impeccable behaviour, the role model of a perfect human being, and a personal God who, by the sheer force of his character, elevates a devotee to truth, integrity and devotion. 

How much research went into this work? What other material helped you besides the Ramcharitmanas?  

This book is based on Tulsidas’s immortal epic, Ramcharitmanas. Mahatma Gandhi regarded the Ramcharitmanas ‘as the greatest book in all devotional literature’.

In North India, in particular, the Manas is equivalent to the Bible for most Hindus. The epic also ranks among the greatest works of literature in the world.

The sincere purpose of my book is to bring selections of Tulsidas’s great ode to Ram to the largest numbers of readers in a readable, accessible and enjoyable form.

In writing the commentary, I delved deep into every aspect of Hindu philosophy, and in particular, following my last book, Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker, on the dominant dialectic in Hinduism between the ‘nirguna’ (attribute-less) and ‘saguna’ (attribute-full) concept of divinity.

It has been a while since you were expelled from the JD(U). Have you decided what your next political step would be? 

I have not yet taken a final decision on what my next step politically will be. However, I am carefully evaluating the political situation with a view to seeing how best ideology can be combined with the most effective strategy.
 
You and Prashant Kishor were both seen as close confidants of Nitish Kumar. How did things come to this pass? Was it just the JD(U)’s support to the CAA or were other issues building up?

I think we both felt that Nitish Kumar no longer represents the ideological strength that was his hall-mark, and was now only working for short-term political gain at any cost.
 
Did you have any concerns when Nitish walked out of the Mahagathbandhan only to return the very next day as chief minister with the help of the BJP? 

To me that decision was a complete reversal of Nitish’s stated position, and while I did not leave the party immediately, I did convey to him on several occasions in the months that followed that his decision had diminished his potential to emerge as a national leader with his credibility intact.
 
Before the pandemic, Prashant Kishor announced his Baat Bihar Ki campaign. Kanhaiya Kumar too was drawing massive crowds across Bihar. As the state goes to polls later this year, do you think Bihar has space for another political formation?

My understanding is that the Baat Bihar Ki campaign has been a resounding success with over a million people in in the state registering on it, especially the young. These numbers will surely go up gradually. The state is ready for a qualitative change in its leadership, and governance model. What political formation such a mood entails has to be seen, and Prashant would best be able to answer this.
 
What are you working on next? 

I am working on two new books, both very relevant for India today, but I am not at liberty to reveal their content right now.

QUICK TAKES

Does a big ego help or hurt writers? 

Ego is a hindrance for writers. But writers must believe in themselves.
 
What’s your favourite under-appreciated novel?

The Night of Kamini by Bela Lal.
 
What is your most unusual writing quirk?

I take a long time structuring my book.
 
Do you Google yourself?

Not really.
 
Your favourite fictional character.

Bertie Wooster, because what is life if you cannot find a reason to laugh.

